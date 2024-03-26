How Did 50 Cent React To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Feds Raid; DEETs Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

50 Cent unsurprisingly has jokes ready to go as Sean Diddy’s homes across the country were raided as part of an investigation by federal agents. When news surfaced that federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday, Fif was quick to slam the hip-hop mogul on Instagram with screenshots of stories from Fox 11 and TMZ.

Law enforcement officials raided the Bad Boys mogul’s homes just an hour prior to 50 Cent’s posts. Footage from the raid appeared to show both of the mogul’s sons, Christian and Justin Combs, in cuffs at his Los Angeles property, though this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

50 Cent criticized Sean "Diddy" on Instagram

50 Cent took to social media to slam fellow rapper Sean “Diddy" Combs whom he has been feuding with for years, after the latter’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided on Monday, 25th March amid a sex trafficking investigation.

Along a screenshot of Diddy's two sons, Justin and King Combs, being led out of his Los Angeles home in handcuffs, 50 Cent captioned the post, “S–t just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.”

In a second post which featured images of the feds outside of Sean’s LA home, he capto, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

50 Cent also shared a video by a social media user that dubbed Diddy as “too freaky for society,” captioning it, “ran off and left the kids in the whole shit, yo he doing the race said f–k it!”

50 Cent has consistently criticized Diddy, frequently expressing his opinions on social media and even joking about his sexuality. His latest criticism comes just hours after Homeland Security raided Sean’s homes in California and Florida.

A Fox 11 video shows law enforcement arriving at rapper Tiësto's Holmby Hills home in California, with guns drawn, multiple helicopters hovering above, and handcuffs on hand. Several people in handcuffs were also seen being questioned, but the rapper's whereabouts remain unknown.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told TMZ.

Diddy has been involved in multiple sexual abuse lawsuits. The most recent is filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who claims Combs abused him from September 2022 to November 2023 while working on his album The Love Album: Off the Grid. His ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura also accused him of sexual abuse and rape in November 2023. Three other women have also come forward, however Diddy have been denying all allegations.

50 Cent trolled Diddy over assault allegations during Phoenix Concert

Back in August 2023, 50 Cent had to cancel his Phoenix, Arizona show on his Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat conditions. According to ABC 15, he rescheduled for March 3 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

A clip from the concert shows him explaining why he had to cancel last summer. “I don’t know how y’all live out this motherfucker, it was 115 degrees the last time I got here. Some of y’all cussed me out,” he added, “Called me all kind of names online.”

“N***a, somebody could have came in, fell out, if they would have died, it would have been fucked up. Live Nation would have acted like they had nothing to do with the show. ‘50 was the promoter. 50 did the shit all by himself. We told him not to do it.’"

“That’s what y’all would have did to me. That’s fucked up. That’s fucked up, man. I love you, why you don’t love me back? Where is the love? Hold on,” he said. “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and shit.”

Back in 2017, for his 48th birthday, Diddy announced that he had changed his sobriquet to Brother Love.

"I decided to change my name again,” he said, per CBS News. “I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

50 Cent has been taking frequent jabs at Diddy, particularly since Cassie accused him of rape and abuse. In late November 2023, he trolled Diddy with an old video of him patting Jay-Z's butt during a 2007 performance, following Cassie's lawsuit.

50 Cent also offered to buy Revolt when Diddy announced that he would temporarily resign as Chairman due to his legal issues. In early December 2023, he again clowned Diddy by merging his and R. Kelly’s faces into a creepy photo on Twitter, soundtracked by the disgraced R&B singer's 1998 song Did You Ever Think.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

