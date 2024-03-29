50 Cent's Ex Daphne Joy Claims 'Character Assassination'; Denies 'Sex Worker' Allegations In Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and explicit language, which may be triggering for some readers

Daphne Joy, rapper 50 Cent’s former girlfriend, is firing back at a recent allegation made about her professional relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Joy, along with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, was named in an amended civil lawsuit by producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr., who is suing Combs for sexual assault and harassment. Jones claimed in the filing that Joy and Yung Miami were among several women who worked for Diddy for a monthly fee, per a USA Today report.

Daphne Joy took to her Instagram on Thursday to refute the ghastly claims and threatened a possible legal action against Jones.

Daphne Joy denounces Rodney Jones’ ‘sex worker’ allegations — threatens legal action

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” Joy wrote via Instagram. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

The actress also called out her ex 50 Cent in a separate Instagram post on the same day. The rapper had seemingly joked about Jones’ allegations against Joy in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “I didn't know you was a sex worker…you little sex worker. Lol…Yo this (stuff) is a movie.”

Taking aim at Cent, Joy addressed him by his birth name, Curtis James Jackson, before pointing out, “Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would you feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

Joy also blasted her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son for his alleged sexual abuse of her, saying, “Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

She added, “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, per USA Today, is seeking sole custody of his son Sire in light of allegations made against Joy.

Amid the lawsuit fiasco involving Daphne Joy and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 50 Cent is pursuing sole custody of his son Sire

In an emailed statement to the aforementioned publication on Thursday, 50 Cent says, the “disturbing allegations” made against Joy in Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy have “required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son.”

The rapper also reportedly dismissed Joy’s Thursday Instagram statement as retaliation against him for seeking sole custody of their son.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” 50 Cent said, per USA Today. “My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

