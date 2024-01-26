Radio Host Bryhana Monegain Files Lawsuit Against 50 Cent; Seeks Damages For Injuries And Loss of Wages

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to involuntary violence

Rapper 50 Cent is getting sued by a Los Angeles-based radio host. Bryhana Monegain, who was injured and hospitalized after a microphone thrown by 50 Cent struck her face is suing the rapper for loss of wages that she incurred during the period of her recovery and medical expenses among others.

For the August 30, 2023 incident, 50 Cent was also investigated for battery. Though he shrugged off the criminal charges without facing major consequences, the fresh lawsuit does not seem a faint one. Here’s what Bryhana is claiming in her lawsuit.

50 Cent gets sued by Bryhana Monegain

Bryhana Monegain, the host of Power 106, a hip-hop station in Los Angeles sustained injuries after being struck with a microphone that 50 Cent sent flying in the crowd during the Final Lap Tour set that took place on August 30, 2023, inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Bryhana has now sued the rapper for the damages she incurred. Per the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Bryhana via her lawsuit claimed, “On or about August 30, 2023, [Bryhana] was lawfully on the [concert stage] and in the crowd watching Defendants G-Unit and [50 Cent’s] performance when he realized the microphone was not working, and threw the microphone towards a crowed area, causing the microphone to strike [her] face and left wrist and resulting in severe and permanent injuries.”

“Immediately after the incident, she was transported by ambulance to Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to, a concussion, laceration over her forehead, and pain in her left wrist. She complained of dizziness, headaches, light sound sensitivity, and nausea,” the filing further stated.

Monegain also claimed she “continues to suffer from severe injuries and emotional distress.”

Back in 2023, 50 Cent’s attorney, Scott Leemon told TMZ, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis [50 Cent] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed.”

50 Cent involuntarily hit Bryhana Monegain: Backstory

Back in August, social media was flooded with videos of 50 Cent’s on-stage misconduct. The 48-year-old rapper looked ireful after he was handed two nonfunctional microphones one by one the first of which he dropped to the edge of the stage. But when the second microphone did not function, he launched it into the crowd, striking Monegain in the forehead and leaving her hospitalized.

