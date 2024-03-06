Who Is Elisabeth Harnois? All About Actress As She Discusses Shannen Doherty-Alyssa Milano Split Sensed On Set Of Charmed

Elisabeth Harnois recently appeared on the latest episode of Pod Meets World. During the chapter that aired on Monday, the One Magic Christmas star spoke about an episode of experience she noticed while being on the set of Charmed.

The Ten Inch Hero actress once appeared as the guest star on the show, remembering which she recalled it to be “interesting,” but at the same time to have sensed a “strange” energy.

Let's get to know who Harnois is, the actress who had a guest appearance for just an episode during the third season of Charmed.

Who is Elisabeth Harnois?

Born in Detroit, Michigan, the American actress has been acclaimed for her several teen and magical movies. She began her career in acting at the age of five as a child actress. About her range of acting skills, she has starred as Alice in a 1992 Disney project called Adventures in Wonderland as well as she has even played the role of Morgan Brody in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, a CBS forensic drama series.

Early Life

The Best Christmas Ever actress was raised in Los Angeles by her parents along with her other four siblings. The star with four brothers graduated from Wesleyan University, in the year 2001 having a degree in film studies.

Advertisement

Acting Career

At the mere age of five, she acted in two films namely One Magic Christmas and Where Are the Children?

Further, she portrayed the role of Emily in Timeless Tales from Hallmark, leading the actress to her Disney series as Alice. Forwarding to 2005 she did a teen mystery and horror series by FOX, Point Pleasant.

Elisabeth Harnois appeared in the CBS police drama series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as a guest star in May 2011. Later that same year she landed herself in the main cast of the forensic series for the 12th season. She was since then a part of the show until September 2015.

Elisabeth Harnois about her guest appearance on Charmed

The Falling for the Manny star opened up about what she experienced on the set of Charmed the one time she stepped in as the guest star in season 3.

Although her experience during her appearance was “actually really good,” speaking during the recent episode of Pod Meets World, Elisabeth Harnois recalled that she never “witnessed anything like that on a set — where people really aren’t hiding not liking each other.”

She also remembered that Alyssa Milano “was a sweetheart” to her however, “as a young person, I sensed the tension on the set.”

Further talking about the other two sisters in the series, the Mars Needs Mom star stated that Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs “were nice to me but not as effusively kind as Alyssa was.”

The 44-year-old actress further continued “And they were always off in their own space and [Alyssa] would sit all the way on the other side of the set by herself."

Overall, Harnois stated that she felt a major division on the set even though it was during the initial days of the show.

The tensions on the set of Charmed were in talks even during the early stages, affecting the stars and the crew members around.

ALSO READ: 'All About Power': Holly Marie Combs Defends Shannen Doherty After Alyssa Milano's Denial About Charmed Firing