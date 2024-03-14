Who Is Jamie-Lynn Sigler? Know More About Her As Christina Applegate Shares How MS Brought Them ‘Together

Since the actresses’ mutual friend Lance Bass put Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler in contact in 2021, after Applegate received a multiple sclerosis diagnosis while filming her Netflix series Dead to Me, that positivity has served as a lifeline for Applegate. The 52-year-old Applegate said, “I wouldn’t be able to do this life thing if I didn’t have her.”

Who is Jamie Lynn Sigler?

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler was born in the United States on May 15, 1981. Her most well-known performance was in the HBO series The Sopranos as Meadow Soprano. Sigler, daughter of Steve and Connie Sigler, was born on May 15, 1981, in Jericho, New York. Her brothers are Adam and Brian. Her father founded the Men’s Senior Baseball League.

In 2001, Sigler performed as Cinderella’s lead on tour and in The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. She subsequently played Belle in Beauty and the Beast for five months on Broadway, from October 2002 to February 2003. In the 2004 USA television film Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss, Sigler played the “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss role. The same year, she starred in her first independent feature picture, Extreme Dating. Sigler starred in Love Wrecked in 2005 and Mike Cerron’s Homie Spumoni the following year, when she played Renato/Leroy (Donald Faison) ’s girlfriend, Alli.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler discovered she had multiple sclerosis 22 years ago. The Sopranos star has spoken out about and treated her multiple sclerosis while taking on a variety of projects in the years following her diagnosis, including parts in theatre, podcasts, and television. Her upcoming endeavor will now integrate the two.

How did Christina Applegate and Sigler become friends?

Christina Applegate’s friend Lance Bass contacted her shortly after she was told—in June 2021—that she had multiple sclerosis. He told her, “You need to talk to Jamie.” The Austin-based Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler was prepared to assist Applegate since she had been coping with the illness for twenty years. “I wanted to give her tools and things that I’ve learned that have helped me,” Sigler, 42, adds. Applegate continues, “We haven’t stopped talking since.”

Since then, their bond has developed into a strong friendship that has supported both actresses as they deal with the illness’s consequences. Sigler says, “MS brought us together,” during an intimate sit-down conversation with the two actresses for PEOPLE magazine’s next issue. “We have each other, and that’s helped us so much,” adds 52-year-old Applegate, who found out she had the illness while filming the final season of her Dead to Me Netflix comedy.

As a result of their connection, MeSsy, a new podcast, will launch on March 19. “We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we’d be laughing and sobbing, and we would say, “This is helping us.” Sigler stated, “We’re in different places with MS, but we help each other. Christina opened me up. I didn’t realize how desperately I needed to stop trying to be perfect. I haven’t admitted it was hard in the last 23 years because I didn’t want to let anyone down.” Christina replied, “She’s the only person who really knows me. I can talk about anything with her. Constipation, diarrhea, Bravo TV.”

“It’s not about the specific experience we’re having,” adds Sigler. “We’re up against a challenge, and the key is to figure out how to keep going. I’ve never been more well because I care so much about this project. Nervous isn’t the right word about any project I’ve ever released other than this one. We are sharing our innermost selves with one other.”

