Christina Applegate Reflects On Breast Cancer Journey, Reveals How She Was 'Crying Every Night' Amid Diagnosis

Actress Christina Applegate discusses her experience with breast cancer and the emotional toll it took on her. During a frank discussion with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Applegate, 52, expressed her sorrow for keeping her struggles over her double mastectomy and 2008 diagnosis a secret. She shares her personal experience to highlight how crucial honesty is when dealing with such issues.

Christina Applegate shares personal insights on breast cancer experience

Christina Applegate regrets not sharing the happy times and hard times of her breast cancer struggle. While speaking with Dax Shepard on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Applegate expressed that she regrets not being open and honest about what she was feeling following her 2008 diagnosis and double mastectomy.

"I learned that lesson the hard way because in 2008, when I had breast cancer at 36 years old, I went out, and I was the good girl talking about 'Oh, I love my new boobs' that are all scarred and f---ed up. What was I thinking?" she said.

"My first interview was with Robin Roberts when I had cancer, and I'm sitting there lying my ass off about how I felt," continued Applegate.

Advertisement

The ‘Married with Children’ star said that she got up and "literally fell into the wall" after the interview and began sobbing "because it was a lie."

"Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone," she said. "Yes, I started a foundation right away. Yes, I did all the things that I had to do, and we raised millions of dollars for women to get MRIs (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) who were at high risk. Yes, we did a good thing, but at the back of it, I was taking off my bra and crying every night. And I wish that I had said that," Christina added.

Meanwhile, Christina Applegate is a popular actress remarkably well known for her films like Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991), Just Visiting (2001), The Sweetest Thing (2002), Bad Moms (2016) and so on. Earlier, she gained recognition with a hit sitcom Married With Children (1987 - 1997) and her recent appearance was in a successful television series Dead To Me (2019 - 2022).

Christina Applegate encourages genuine expression in sharing cancer journey

Christina Applegate used the lesson to encourage ‘a friend who is in the public eye’ to be open about their cancer journey. The actress recalled immediately telling her friend to take down a social media post where they said, "If there's anyone that can beat it, it's going to be me."

"I said, 'Take it down,'" recalled Applegate. "I said, 'Take it down right now because someone's mom just died, and she was pretty strong. Someone's daughter just died, someone's sister just died, someone's dad just died from this. Take it down.' I said, 'What you're gonna do is you're going to be honest every step of the way through your chemo, your radiation, all the stuff.' "

"It ended up that people really were helped by what she did," added Applegate.

Moreover, she announced her medical update regarding her multiple sclerosis diagnosis through her Twitter.

The actress has since disclosed more information about her medical struggle, including her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in August 2021. Therefore, Applegate emphasizes honesty in expressing challenges and victories, calling for openness in cancer journeys while thinking back on her own experience.

ALSO READ: Dead To Me Star Christina Applegate And The Sopranos Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler Get Candid About Their MS; Say 'It Sucks'

ALSO READ: Who Is Jamie-Lynn Sigler? Know More About Her As Christina Applegate Shares How MS Brought Them ‘Together