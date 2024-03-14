Dead To Me Star Christina Applegate And The Sopranos Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler Get Candid About Their MS; Say 'It Sucks'

Christina Applegate and The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn got candid about their multiple sclerosis conditions. The celebrities bonded over their shared pain about the condition and are coming up with a podcast to address those dealing with it. In interviews with Good Morning America and People, the leading ladies of the industry shared the first time they experienced the symptoms of the disease.

The Dead To Me star revealed that she started feeling her toes tingling in 2021 and later had to reach the sets in a wheelchair. That’s when she knew that it was time to tell people. Jamie-Lynn shared that she started showing symptoms at the age of 20 when she starred in The Sopranos.

Christina Applegate Open Up About Dealing With multiple sclerosis

In her conversation, the Vacation star said, "I needed someone to help me get there and they were wonderful. But I probably had it for many, many years, probably six or seven years." Tearing up, Christina continued, "I noticed, the first season, we'd be shooting and I would buckle, my leg would buckle. I put it off as being tired, or dehydrated, or it's the weather, and then nothing would happen for months and I didn't pay attention. But when it hit this hard, I had to pay attention."

Recalling Selma Blair’s words about getting tested for MS, Applegate said, "She goes, 'You need to be checked for MS.' I said, 'No, really? The odds, the two of us from the same movie—that doesn't happen.'" The actress added, "She knew. If not for her, it could have been way worse."

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Christina Applegate gives an emotional and powerful interview to @RobinRoberts on her MS diagnosis, grieving and her bond with Jamie-Lynn Sigler: "They call it the invisible disease but it can be very lonely because it's hard to explain to people." pic.twitter.com/idUEZgmmkj — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2024

How Has Applegate Been Supported By Jamie-Lynn Sigler?

Talking to People magazine, the Bad Moms fame revealed how she got a confidante in Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who is a fellow sufferer of the disease. The actress said, “Jamie-Lynn's support has let me know I have to live a long enough life to experience my kid and the things she's going to do.” She added, "I need to be here, so I've got to fight. My daughter's had to see the loss of her mom, in the way that I was a mom with her: dancing with her every day, picking her up from school every day, working at her school, working in the library. Being present, out of the house, out of my bed, she doesn't see those things anymore.” She continued to say, "If she comes in my room and sees I'm laying on my side, she knows she can't ask me to do anything. And that breaks me."

The Sweetest Thing star claimed that she would be better for the people who needed her and not let the handicap situation take over her life.

