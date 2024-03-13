Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Multiple Sclerosis Battle, Says She 'Kind Of Blacked Out' During Emmys 2024

Over a month after receiving a standing ovation at the Emmys, Dead to Me star Christina Applegate reflects on the moment's significance. She opens up about her daily life with multiple sclerosis.

"I live in a challenging situation," she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a preview of their interview airing on March 12 regarding her experience. "I'm not often out, so it's tough for my system, but the love I received at the award show was amazing. Support means a lot, and I'm truly grateful."

Admitting to Robin, she said, "I blacked out, and people said, You're so funny, but I didn't even know what I said. I was so overwhelmed that I lost track of what was happening."

Despite the rush of adrenaline, the audience's support deeply touched her. "I felt truly cherished; it was beautiful," Christina added humorously, "I'll just say that the audience stood up for everyone."

Christina Applegate earns Emmy nomination amidst health struggles

Christina Applegate, known for Married with Children, earned an Emmy nomination for Dead to Me Season 3. Despite not winning, the nomination was significant as she previously considered retiring due to her health.

Besides her nomination, the 52-year-old is thankful for Dead to Me, which she's mentioned will probably be her final onscreen project, for one more crucial reason: the opportunity to collaborate with co-star Linda Cardellini.

"I may not act on camera again," she told Vanity Fair in May, "but I'm grateful to have ended with someone who is, without a doubt, the best actress I've ever worked with, if not the finest person I've ever known."

"Linda and I had a strong bond and relied on each other right from the start. It's rare to find such balanced teamwork that it feels like playing ping-pong instead of tennis. It's more enjoyable when your partner matches your skill level.”

Christina Applegate also shared a sad update on her health as she continues to fight the debilitating disease, which impacts the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Christina Applegate jokes about disability and Ozempic cheers

She walked onto the stage with a cane and with host Anthony Anderson's assistance to announce the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

At that moment, the Bad Moms star playfully interacted with the cheering audience.

"Thank you all so much. Oh my God. You're making me feel embarrassed about my disability by standing up. Body not by Ozempic," Christina joked, referring to the Type 2 diabetes medication currently popular in Hollywood for weight loss.

"Some of you may recognize me as Kelly Bundy from Married ... With Children ... we don't have to clap every time I do something," she said, getting emotional.

In 2021, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS and has been candid about its impact on her. Despite struggling with the disease while filming Dead to Me from 2019 to 2022, she praised the cast and crew for their support. "There were moments I'd break down on set and need a break, and everyone was so understanding and loving," she shared with the LA Times in February 2023.

