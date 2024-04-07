Who Is Josh Waring? All You Need To Know As Lauri Peterson's Son Passes Away At 35

Disclaimer: Mentions of health issues, substance abuse and themes like demise. Reader discretion advised.

Lauri Peterson has been facing a tough moment in her life, when she took to social media to reveal that her son Josh Waring is no more. As the 63-year-old mother pens down a heartfelt note, who is Josh Waring, what happened to him? Find out.

Who is Josh Waring?

Josh Waring is TV personality Lauri Peterson’s son. She is best known for her role in Real Housewives of Orange County. Her son Josh, was said to be a humorous person who loves to travel, read, make friends and enjoy music. As per her Instagram post, "Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!" The TV persona also revealed how Josh suffered with substance abuse and was taking help for the same as Laurie thanks everyone who "tried to help Josh along the way." Josh is the short name for Joshua Waring who is the son of Laurie Peterson and George Peterson. Josh’s career orientations were never revealed, and so was the cause of death.

How did Josh pass away?

35-year-old Josh's reason of death is unknown. Laurie posted a heartfelt post of Josh where she put out a caption saying, "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss," and added, "Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great." She also added, "Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," and also said, "I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness." Josh suffered from substance abuse disorder. He leaves behind a young daughter Kennady. As we hope the family recover from this loss,