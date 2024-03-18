Who Is Lil Jon’s Ex-Wife Nicole Smith? Know More About His Family As American Rapper Converts To Islam HH: Know About Lil John's Family As American Rapper Converts To Islam

Jonathan Smith, known as Lil Jon, has announced his separation from his wife, Nicole Smith. The rapper disclosed the split while discussing his forthcoming meditation album, Total Meditation, with XXL in February 2024. According to a representative for the artist, the decision to part ways was made nearly two years ago and seems amicable. While Lil Jon's family matters will remain private, the couple's son, Nathan, born in 1998, is a shared responsibility. Despite their decades-long relationship, Lil Jon and Nicole largely maintained privacy, from their wedding to the inspiration behind Lil Jon's new meditation album. Furthermore, the rapper embraced Islam on Friday at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles. In front of a sizable congregation at the mosque, Jon publicly declared his conversion to Islam.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment when the American rapper recited the shahada, a declaration of faith, first in Arabic and then in English, guided by the mosque's imam. Let's take a moment and find out more about Lil Jon's wife, Nicole Smith.

Who is Nicole Smith?

Nicole Smith is best known as the former wife of the renowned rapper Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith. While she has maintained a relatively private life, her connection to the music industry luminary has garnered attention. Nicole's relationship with Lil Jon has been of interest to fans, although she herself has largely stayed out of the public eye.

The duo tied the knot in November 2004, celebrating their union at a picturesque resort in Puerto Rico with an ocean-view ceremony, as reported by MTV. Nicole donned a stunning Monique Lhuillier gown, while Lil Jon opted for a white tuxedo. The couple welcomed their son, Nathan, on April 30, 1998, who has since followed in his father's footsteps in the music industry.

Lil Jon and Nicole Smith have a son together

Lil Jon prefers the professional moniker DJ Young Slade and Nicole Smith have one son, Nathan, born on April 30, 1998, who has followed in his father's footsteps into the music industry.

In a 2014 interview with HuffPost, Lil Jon described his teenage son as "well-mannered and well-behaved," emphasizing his positive qualities. He further noted differences in parenting approaches between himself and Smith, particularly in disciplining Nathan.

"I listen to my son. he can talk to me about anything," Lil Jon explained, humorously adding, "His mother is crazier than me so he definitely don't wanna get his mom pissed.

Their split inspired Lil Jon to make a meditation album

Despite his reputation for upbeat tracks, Lil Jon is set to release a 10-track meditation album titled Total Meditation on Feb. 16, 2024.

In an interview with XXL, Lil Jon explained that his split from Smith inspired the project, as he turned to meditation to cope.

"I've always done a bit of meditation," Lil Jon told XXL. "But when I turned 50 and went through a lot, including a divorce, I found meditation helped calm me."

A representative for Lil Jon confirmed to PEOPLE that his split from Smith happened nearly two years ago and was "amicable."

