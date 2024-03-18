Jesus Christmas’: Channing Tatum Teases Lenny Kravitz Over Shirtless IG Photo Days After Supporting Future Father-in-Law At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Amidst playful banter, actor Channing Tatum playfully teases future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz over a steamy Instagram photo, sparking an online buzz. Channing Tatum, who is engaged to Kravitz's daughter Zoë, couldn't resist teasing Lenny. Fans took a moment and joined in the fun too.

“Jesus Christmas Lenny, wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha,” Tatum, who is engaged to Lenny’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, wrote in the comments section.

In response to Tatum’s comment, one follower wrote, "@channingtatum, here’s the thing; we WANT him to hurt us,” to which the Magic Mike star replied, “baahahahaha.”

More details about the shirtless Instagram picture

In his recent photo, Lenny flaunts his famous abs under the sun, standing shirtless in jeans and his iconic shades. “Standing in love and gratitude,” the “TK421” singer wrote in his caption.

In addition to Tatum, other celebrities reacted to Lenny's latest shirtless photo. Kelly Rowland expressed, "And just like…I'm headed to the gym!!!" Colman Domingo remarked, "Well gat damn!" The Instagram account for The Sherri Shepherd Show simply posted, "Looking good!"

Zoë Kravitz Teases Father Lenny Kravitz at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Channing Tatum's social media comment came days after he was spotted alongside fiancée Zoë Kravitz at her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. During the ceremony, Zoë delivered a humorous tribute through a speech teasing her father's signature style of netted shirts. Reflecting on their close relationship and her father's fashion choices, Zoë affectionately acknowledged their unique bond and praised his style.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot,” Zoë began. “... But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts."

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And, sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid. But I’ve gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off,” she continued, cheekily adding, “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one.”

Zoë concluded, “And it works. You two made each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

