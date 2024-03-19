Who Is Lisa Dillon? All About The Actress As She Accuses Patrick Stewart Of 'Diminishing' Their Relationship In Their Memoir

Hawking actress Lisa Dillon criticizes Patrick Stewart for downplaying their five-year relationship in his autobiography. The actress, known for her role in Cranford, dated Stewart from 2003 to 2007, starting after they worked together on The Master Builder. Stewart, 62 at the time, was married to Wendy Neuss.

In his memoir, Patrick Stewart, who has expressed regret over his strained relationship with his children, discussed his relationship with Lisa Dillon, stating, “And so, another divorce. I felt foolish and accountable... I had been unfaithful to my wife with a younger woman—again.”

"My relationship with Lisa Dillon, like my affair with Jenny Hetrick, was also brief. Amongst all the joy and success in my life, my two divorces are my biggest regret."

Dillon, who stayed friends with Stewart after their relationship ended, expressed feeling hurt, angry, and betrayed by what he wrote about her in the memoir. She mentioned, “I'm still struggling to come to terms with it all.”

Lisa Dillon ends friendship with Patrick Stewart over memoir portrayal

She hinted their friendship has ended, stating to The Times: “He makes it seem like our relationship was just a brief affair that ended a marriage and he got caught. But it's more than that. Our almost five years together meant a lot—it was the most significant friendship in my life. Or it used to be.”

"I always believed he would portray me respectfully in his writing." Lisa Dillon added.

Lisa Dillon was deeply hurt by Patrick’s Stewart's implication that he never truly loved her. In his memoir, he recalls a warning he received from another actor, suggesting that repeatedly saying I love you in a play can lead one to believe the sentiment is genuine.

Lisa Dillon: Patrick Stewart's move for relationship

Lisa Dillon says Patrick Stewart moved from Los Angeles to England to be with her, and they quickly started living together. She felt deeply loved by him, and they planned to build a life together.

Though she used to reminisce about that time with pride, reading his writing has made her confront her age for the first time. She now sees her vulnerability in a new light.

Lisa also remarked, "I've started to wonder, for the first time, what a 62-year-old man found appealing about me when I was 23.”

"The man who had the chance to rectify it has only worsened it. His failure to acknowledge our time together is shameful. He has belittled me, both in my career and personal life, by excluding me from certain parts of his life."

She said she heard from Stewart's lawyers after reaching out about the memoir, feeling she deserved loyalty after enduring two decades of criticism about their relationship.

