Academy Awards 2024: The Heartfelt In Memoriam Segment Pays Tribute To Late Legends; From Matthew Perry To Michael Gambon

The 96th Academy Awards, Hollywood's grandest night, was marred by melancholy as the industry paused to honor the legendary stars who passed away in the previous year. The poignant In Memoriam section made sure that their contributions and enduring memories would not be forgotten, from well-liked sitcom favorites to famous stage and screen icons.

An Emotional Farewell to Fallen Talents

The yearly memory montage, which was hosted by John Cho, began with an emotional preface. Cho said solemnly, "These were all artists who, through their work, brought us great joy." "We miss them dearly."

Then, to the moving rendition of "Calling All Angels" by Lenny Kravitz, the reel skimmed over the happy smiles of the deceased. Among the notable additions were comic titan Matthew Perry, acting luminaries like Glynis Johns and Michael Gambon, trailblazer Sacheen Littlefeather, and triple threat Chita Rivera.

When Perry made an appearance, hearts broke all over again. Friends fans are still in shock over his untimely passing in August of last year at the age of 53. In summary, The Guardian stated that "His popular presence and comic genius made him one of the most mournful figures in the sequence."

Controversy Over Omitted Legends

The moving part was not without controversy, though, and its detractors. According to some, the three-minute clip ignored important figures who passed away in the previous 12 months.

"The Oscars In Memoriam segment was lovely as always, but inevitably left out some major names," complained Variety. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, comedy pioneer Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman), and trailblazing actress Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) were among their list of omissions.

The apparent slights against Coolio, Lisa Loring (The Addams Family) and musician Terry Hall were also criticized by other admirers. One angry viewer tweeted, "How did they manage to cut Terry Hall from the In Memoriam?"

A Reminder of Our Idols' Humanity

Notwithstanding the controversy around who ought to have been included, the In Memoriam managed to fulfill its primary purpose of serving as a constant reminder of the lasting impact each honoree has had on both pop culture and film history.

According to EW, "Each year, the In Memoriam segment not only celebrates the talents of the artists who've died over the past 12 months but lends a tender grace note to an otherwise festive evening."

The emotional impact was evident, whether one was crying for recently departed legends like Angela Lansbury or getting teary-eyed over childhood favorites like Leslie Jordan.

