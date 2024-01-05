'It was frustrating and disappointing': Patrick Stewart opens up about working on Doctor Strange 2 amid Deadpool 3 cameo rumors

Patrick Stewart, renowned for portraying Professor X in the X-Men film series, has sparked excitement among fans with hints about a potential reprisal of his iconic role in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Stewart, who last appeared as Professor X in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hinted at discussions about a return during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The possibility of Professor X's resurgence

Deadpool 3 is set to reunite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a character whose journey has been deeply intertwined with Stewart's Professor X. Their last collaboration in Logan marked the culmination of their characters' arcs with their deaths. However, with Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3, speculation arises about Professor X making a comeback.

Stewart expressed confidence in the character's potential return despite Professor X's demise in Multiverse of Madness. The actor humorously hinted at ongoing discussions and acknowledged the challenges of the past few years, including labor disputes, health concerns, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have impacted the planning and execution of potential projects.

Stewart's Marvel cinematic universe experience

If Stewart reprises his role in Deadpool 3, it would mark his second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his cameo in Multiverse of Madness. However, his experience filming for the latter wasn’t typical due to COVID-related safety measures and isolation protocols.

Advertisement

Stewart disclosed his dissatisfaction with filming alone, mentioning that each leading actor shot their scenes individually, leading to a frustrating and disappointing experience.

Despite the challenges, Stewart's willingness to entertain the idea of returning as Professor X in Deadpool 3 reflects his dedication to the character and his openness to new opportunities within the evolving Marvel multiverse.

As Stewart's discussions regarding his potential return remain vague, fans eagerly await any official announcements or confirmations regarding his involvement in the highly anticipated Deadpool sequel.

In conclusion, Patrick Stewart’s potential return as Professor X in Deadpool 3 holds promise for fans nostalgic for the beloved characters and eager to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe's expanding multiverse might reintroduce familiar faces.

ALSO READ: Is Deadpool 3 connected to Loki and the MCU’s Fantastic Four? Exploring how the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer is related as photos tease an epic connection