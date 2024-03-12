Who Is Matteo Bocelli? Know About Andrea Bocelli’s Son Post Emotional In Memoriam Performance At Oscars 2024

At the 96th Academy Awards, Andrea Bocelli surprised the audience with a touching performance, singing Time to Say Goodbye alongside his son, Matteo. Accompanied by a string quartet and dancers. The tribute honored departed actors, musicians, and industry figures, including Ryuichi Sakamoto, Robbie Robertson, and Matthew Perry.

Beginning the year celebrating Andrea Bocelli's 30-year career journey, the performance introduced a new version of the beloved song Con te partirò, which first gained fame in 1995 and made Bocelli a well-known name.

“It is the song of my life,” Bocelli said. “It is the melody that represents me in the eyes of the world; reinventing it, thanks to the collaboration with Hans Zimmer, and singing it together with my son Matteo, represents an exciting challenge.”

Matteo Bocelli added to his father’s comments: Time to Say Goodbye is more than a song to me, it’s my family’s national anthem, it’s the soundtrack to hundreds of memories.

“Singing it with my father in a new orchestration is a great honor, and to sing it on the Oscars stage is simply a dream come true!”

Who is Matteo Bocelli?

Matteo Bocelli is the fastest-growing star in the classical crossover genre. Since his debut on the song Fall On Me with his father in 2018, he's had notable performances, including singing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Royal Variety Performance. In 2022, he released a Christmas album with his family, and in 2023, he made his movie debut alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. He's set to launch his solo career with his self-titled debut album.

In June 2023, Matteo Bocelli unveiled plans for his first album, Matteo, set to launch on September 22 of that same year. While describing the album as pop-oriented, Matteo emphasized that it still reflects his classical training.

Following the album's release, Matteo kicked off a global tour starting in Berlin on September 30, with stops across Europe and the US, concluding in Dubai on December 21. Brocelli will be starting another tour in March 2024, spanning Australia, the US, and Europe.

How old is Matteo Bocelli, and where does he live?

Matteo Bocelli, born on October 8, 1997, is the son of Andrea Bocelli and Enrica Cenzatti, Andrea's first wife. He turned 26 years old in October 2023. Matteo was raised in Forte dei Marmi, a coastal town in the picturesque region of Tuscany, Italy. The Bocelli family also owns a residence in Miami, Florida. Bocelli keeps his personal life private and has never discussed his romantic relationships publicly. As per sources, he is currently unmarried.

