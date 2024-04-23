Who Is Nava Mau? All We Know About The Baby Reindeer Star Who Portrays Teri In The Thriller Miniseries

The drama miniseries has got everyone talking about the show. It is a seven-part show which is based on Richard Gadd’s real life who is stars as Donny, a Scottish comedian who ends up having traumatic encounters with a stalker after he is kind to her and offers a free drink at the bar where he works. The series revolves around how stalking has an impact on both the stalker and the victim. While dealing with his stalker, Donny’s personal life also gets affected which brings up Teri, she is an American therapist and plays the role of her love interest whom he met on a dating app. The character of Teri is played by Nava Mau who has become a fan favorite.

Who is Nava Mau, and who is Teri in Baby Reindeer?

Nava Mau is a 31-year-old actor, filmmaker, and director who has served as a producer on short films Sam's Town, and Lovebites. She is also a cultural change worker born in Mexico City, raised in San Antonio, Texas, and pursued a BA in Linguistics & Cognitive Science from liberal arts college Pomona in California. Mau's cultural change work includes advocacy for trans and LGBTQ rights. Speaking of LGBTQ, Nava is also co-editing an anthology which is titled 'Paradise on the Margins: Worldmaking by Trans Women of Color.'

While speaking about her journey in the film and TV industry, Mau told Elle in 2021 that she likes working in various capacities. She also added that her favourites are directing and acting. She added that her introduction to the world of film was through independent film. The actress has also served as a Production person on the Netflix Documentary, Disclosure, and her previous credits include the HBO Max series, Generation.

Nava On Starring In The Miniseries

May plays the role of Teri in Baby Reindeer who is an American therapist and a trans woman whom the main lead character, Donny meets through a dating app. Through her character, the drama series also discusses Donny’s internalized homophobia and shame. While speaking to Digital Spy, Mau spoke about how important it is to show people that trans women exist in real life and have relationships with real people.

"When I was reading the script, it felt like the first time reading a character that was written by someone who had known and loved a trans woman. "And it felt like an honour to even get to read the script because of Richard's vulnerability. There's a light that I think pulsates out of that kind of vulnerability, and so all of the characters in the story then are cast in that light. And I felt that in that first read of Teri”, she added in her interview with Netflix Tudum.

Nava Mau seems like a multi-talented star, no wonder she has become a fan favorite. As for Baby Reindeer, it is streaming on Netflix.

