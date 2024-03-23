Baby Reindeer Trailer: Richard Gadd's Dark Comedy Follows A Stalked Comedian's Chaotic Life

The trailer for Netflix’s thriller drama has just been dropped, and so did our jaws!

Baby Reindeer is a thriller drama starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning. The former plays the protagonist, stand-up comedian Donny, and the latter plays his stalker. The trailer gives off a You vibe but is slightly more creepy. Gunning’s portrayal of a crazy stalker was thrilling to watch.

Everything about Baby Reindeer

The movie's description says, “When a struggling comedian shows an act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.”

The story revolves around an easy-going standup comedian whose life spirals out of control when he gets a stalker, Martha. As shown in the trailer, Martha follows Donny everywhere, including his shows.

The trailer turns dark when Donny meets his stalker, saying, “I think she needs help”, but ends up losing it himself. It also hints at a weird attraction and obsession that they both have for each other. A girl tells Donny, “You indulge her. I think you love it!” So is it a stalker victim situation or some weird romance, it’s hard to tell!

Comedic elements in the trailer

The punchline here is that Donny might actually be talking about his alleged stalker but ends up getting a laugh from the audience- ironic!

Gadd is also the film's creator and plays beautifully with irony, portraying a comedian in such a dire situation. There are a few comedic elements in the trailer, like when he complained to the police about his stalker sending him threatening messages and the message read, “I Jusst had an egg.” Obviously, no one would arrest someone for this message. That’s what makes it hilarious.

In the initial part of the trailer, Martha seems pretty normal and just happens to be at the same place every time. But things get more serious when she has random anger outbursts at the comedian. At one point in the trailer, he screams, "Martha can you let go of my hand now, please??"

The movie will be released on Netflix on April 11. Meanwhile, check out the trailer here!