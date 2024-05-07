Daryl Sabara Dating History: Who All Has Meghan Trainor's Husband Dated Before Their Relationship?

Daryl Sabara is a well-known American actor, who rose to fame with his iconic role in the Spy Kids series. He is now married to Meghan Trainor, the popular singer-songwriter. Daryl has been happily married for the last six years and also has two beautiful children, Riley and Barry Bruce.

But, curious about the love life of Meghan Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, before they became a couple. Daryl had some really interesting relationships and rumored flings. From actresses to fellow celebrities, let’s take a closer look at Daryl Sabara’s dating history before his marriage to Meghan Trainor.

Rumored relationship with Emily Osment (2002-2023)

Amidst his dating adventures, there were rumors that Daryl Sabara had been romantically linked with actress Emily Osment. You might remember Emily Osment from her role in Hannah Montana. Daryl is Jewish and Emily is Roman Catholic. These speculations circulated between 2002 and 2003 when they were both 10 years old. They dated for about 11 months before separating in 2003.

Daryl Sabara’s relationship with Courtney Lines

In his early days in Hollywood, Daryl Sabara dated actress Courtney Lines, known for her TV shows and movies. Their relationship lasted from 2003 to 2004, marking a short but meaningful chapter in Sabara’s life. According to sources, Sabara and Lines’ relationship played a part in shaping Sabara’s views on love in the entertainment world.

If reports, are to be believed then Courtney Lines is currently single.

A 3-year relationship of Sabara with Taylor Dooley

Daryl Sabara and actress Taylor Dooley, famous for The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl dated from April 2007 to 2010. Their relationship lasted almost three years, but during this time, they navigated the ups and downs of young love.

Taylor Dooley was also in a relationship with Cayden Boyd and Kyle Massey, but currently, she is single.

Daryl Sabara’s relationship with Chloe Bridges

Chloe Bridges, the American actress was in a relationship with Daryl Sabara from 2011 to 2012. Known for her roles in Freddie and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Bridges shared a year-long connection with Sabara.

Chloe who is 32-years-old has been linked with other celebrities too, including Cody Linley from 2009 to 2011. And, in 2021, she got married to Adam DeVine after dating him for almost 6 years.

The lasting love of Sabara

After several relationships, Daryl Sabara found lasting love with singer Meghan Trainor. They began dating in July 2016 after going on a double date. The couple got engaged in December 2017. And, in 2018 they got married on Meghan’s 25th birthday. They welcomed their first child, Riley on February 8, 2021, and their second child, Barry Bruce, on July 1, 2023.

Throughout their relationship, they’ve openly expressed their love and support for each other from supporting Meghan through vocal cord surgery to celebrating milestones.

