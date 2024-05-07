Why Did Rihanna Miss Met Gala 2024? Here's What Report Suggests

Rihanna is an all-rounder in being successful, maybe in her singing career, acting, or making memorable fashion statements. She has been a Met Gala staple, serving iconic looks every year.

This year, Rihanna was supposed to grace the Met Gala green carpet but she did not make it to the event. Read ahead to know the main reason behind her absence.

Why did Rihanna skip the Met Gala 2024?

As per People, a source revealed that the hitmaker was absent from the Met Gala green carpet due to her being down with the flu.

Rihanna had planned to attend this year's Met Gala though and she also spoke about her supposed look. Earlier, she told Extra, “I'm actually keeping it real simple this year. ... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do.”

The singer is missed by her fans who may never get to see what their favorite singer had planned for the extravagant night of Fashion.

Fans miss Rihana’s presence

Over the years Rihanna has made a lasting impact with her Met Gala looks. Especially in 2018, the singer served major heat during the event that was themed-Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination. She also served as co-chair that year.

Since the singer didn't attend this year’s Met Gala, fans are sharing her previous looks reminiscing the fashion statements that she made.

Since Rihanna isn’t present at 2024 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/Nl2OjMVZGb — Rihanna (@RihannaNepal) May 7, 2024

Rihanna’s AI version of this year's Met Gala look is going viral. This realistic-looking AI version of Umbrella singer has taken over the internet. Take a look:

