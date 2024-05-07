Blue Lock Season 2 Confirms October 2024 Premiere; Everything To Know

Blue Lock, a popular sports anime, is set to return later this year, making it one of the biggest animes yet. The upcoming season features one of the series' best and most intense matches, making it a must-watch for fans. The anime's official account announced the sequel to the first season, which aired from October 9, 2022, to March 26, 2023.

The previous season of the manga concluded with the Second Selection Arc. Following this, Jinpachi Ego, the director of the Blue Lock Project, informed the remaining candidates about their upcoming match against the Japan U-20 team, featuring New Gen World 11 player Sae Itoshi.

Blue Lock: Season 2 confirms October premiere

Blue Lock is a Japanese manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since August 2018, with its chapters collected in 28 tankōbon volumes as of March 2024.

An anime television series adaptation produced by Eight Bit aired from October 2022 to March 2023. An anime film adaptation based on the Episode Nagi manga premiered in April 2024. By November 2023, the manga had over 30 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. In 2021, Blue Lock won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shōnen category.

On Monday, 6 May, the official Twitter account of the Blue Lock anime, @BLUELOCK_PR, announced the release window for its second season, set to premiere in October 2024 during the Fall 2024 anime season. The announcement also featured a special illustration by manga artist Yusuke Nomura.

A chibi Isagi and a chibi version of Reo Mikage are seen promoting the Blue Lock: Episode Nagi anime series, which was announced to premiere in 2024 after the first season ended. The series has finally revealed its release month after nearly 13 months, showcasing the anticipation and excitement among fans.

Fans worldwide can expect the premiere of the anime on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Blue Lock season 2?

The plot of Blue Lock follows the Japan national football team who finished 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Japan Football Union hires the football enigma Ego Jinpachi. His master plan to lead Japan to stardom is Blue Lock, a training regimen designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker.

Those who fail Blue Lock will never again be permitted to represent Japan. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school football player conflicted about his playing style, decides to join the program to become the best striker in the world.

Season 1 of the anime series saw Blue Lock members compete against professional players from around the world, showcasing their skills. Their next match will determine the fate of the Blue Lock project, as a loss would result in its closure. A victory would allow them to replace members of the Japan under-20 national team, making the match crucial for their future.

Blue Lock season 2 will likely adapt two story arcs, namely the Third Selection Arc and the U-20 Arc. Considering the upcoming match between Blue Lock 11 and Japan U-20, fans can expect director Jinpachi Ego to use the project's third selection round as a method to evaluate his starting eleven and substitutes for the upcoming match.

Hence, the Third Selection Arc will become crucial to the story. Following this, viewers can anticipate watching the match between Blue Lock 11 and the Japan U-20 team. This story arc will likely introduce several new characters, all of whom are part of the Japan team. This match will likely be very competitive, with both teams trying to outscore each other.

Fans can also anticipate a sibling rivalry between Rin Itoshi and his older brother, Sae Itoshi, as Rin aims to defeat his brother in an official match, focusing on both protagonist Yoichi Isagi and deuteragonist Rin Itoshi.

