Who Is Andrew Frankel? All About Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Amid Tom Brady's Breakup

Years after NFL star Tom Brady and Blue Bloods actor Bridget Moynahan called it quits, their relationship and their eventual break up resurfaced during the first hour of The Roast of Tom Brady show. While Moynahan and Brady continued co-parenting their son, she is currently married to Andrew Frankel.

On the live Netflix special that aired on May 5, comedian Nikki Glaser made the first reference to Moynahar. “Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it … Kt’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” she said. “To be fair he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat,” Glaser continued.

The second reference came from Kim Kardashian who made a cameo at the show. “The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan,” the actor said.

How did Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady break up?

The NFL superstar and the Sex and the City actor met in 2004 and dated for nearly three years. However, the two decided to part ways at the end of December 2006.

In a surprise turn of events for the former couple, merely two months after their split, Moynahan found out that she was pregnant. Though Brady had started dating Gisele Bündchen by then, Moynahan and Brady welcomed their son Jack Brady in August 2007 and continue to co-parent him.

Following the entire episode of their break up and giving birth, Moynahan spoke about the media attention she got and how it affected her life. “I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby. And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever,” she said in an interview with Build earlier. Since then, she decided to keep her personal life “wildly private.”

Who is Bridget Moynahan’s now husband Andrew Frankel?

Moynahan’s husband Andrew Frankel is a renowned businessman based in New York City. He has served as the co-president of his family-owned firm, Stuart Frankel & Co. for over two decades. The company claims to be the New York Stock Exchange's oldest independent broker.

Frankel graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in economics and joined the company in 1993. He is also the father to three boys from his past relationship.

Andrew Frankel’s romantic proposal to Bridget Moynahan and their secret wedding

While it is still unknown when the two met, they through a mutual friend and got engaged in 2015. “Andrew proposed to Bridget in April (2015) on a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico,” Basia Zamorska, one of Bridget’s stylists, told People earlier. She also mentioned Frankel proposed to the actor with a vintage estate engagement ring from Fred Leighton. “The diamond is set east-west, exactly what the bride has always wanted.”

A few months later in October 2015, hosted a harvest moon ceremony at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York, for which they invited their closest friends and family. The attendees had no idea that the actual purpose of the event was to celebrate the couple’s marriage at a secret reception.

Taking to social media Moynahan shared a picture of her with her husband Frankel amid the vineyard on the same day and wrote, “Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @johndolanphotog #sohappy #perfection #friends #family #forever”

Bridget Moynahan’s rare glimpses of their relationship

While Moynahan likes to keep her personal life private mostly, she sometimes shares glimpses of her relationship through social media and rare interviews. In an interview with Glamour in 2021, Moynahan spoke about "finding love in your 40s" and showered praises for her husband.

“What I learned was sometimes you have to fish in another pond, as the saying goes. I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter. He's a really good person and a good partner. I don't think as a younger person I understood what that meant when it pertains to real-life situations,” she said.

Moynahan also took to social media in October last year to share a card Frankel gifted her on their eighth anniversary. “To the woman I'm so glad I married,” the card read. Gushing over the same, she captioned the picture, “Marry a man that sends you cards like this on your anniversary.”

