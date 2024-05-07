Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation: Who Is Ginger In Episode 16? Find Out

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 16, Aisha and Norn reunite with their elder brother after years. However, the reunion is not as successful as expected due to Norn's ongoing anger and the new sighting of her brother with Sylphy. Alisha, unlike Norn, is delighted to see her brother and decides to help Sylphy as a maid. Rudeus aims to rebuild his bond with Norn, and Ruijerd is the best person to entrust Aisha and Norn before the sisters' arrival.

Ruijerd was aided by Ginger, a new character who made its debut in Episode 19 of the first season. Ginger has a history with the Shirone family and is revealed to be a companion to Ruijerd. Fans are curious about her background.

Who is Ginger?

The sudden hype for Ginger, a mysterious character, began with the release of episode 16 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Ginger is the loyal subordinate of Zanoba, formerly serving as his imperial guard. Ginger is a young woman wearing a military uniform with short dark brown hair that is tied behind her head with a loose bang at the right of her face. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ginger has a serious personality and always has her master's best interest in mind. She is deeply loyal to Zanoba even though he sold her to get the Roxy doll that Pax bought, but is not afraid to lecture him when she deems it necessary.

Advertisement

Ruijerd mentions Ginger, who was entrusted with Norn and Aisha's safety by Paul. Rudeus is surprised when he hears Ginger's name. Ruijerd reveals Ginger visited the Prince, Zanoba Shirone, before meeting him.

Ginger York was first introduced in season 1's 19th episode, Route Selection. She served Zanoba as his imperial guard and had a serious personality. Ginger's mother, Minerva, asked her to guard Zanoba with her life, and she always prioritized her master's best interest. She has a pragmatic approach to life.

However, despite Ginger’s loyalty, Zanoba fails her by trading her for a Roxy figurine. Ginger wanted to leave her position, but Pax held her family hostage, making sure that she wouldn’t do such a thing. Pax wanted to use her as a tool, but Zanoba made sure to not let his brother win in his motives. Eris and Ruijerd helped rescue Ginger’s family. Eventually, the warrior stepped down from her position as a knight to dedicate her life to Zanoba, adhering to Minnerva’s last request.

Ginger, along with Ruijerd, took care of Norn and Aisha as their bodyguards, successfully escorting them to their brother. Although the latest installment did not feature Ginger, upcoming episodes promise to feature her more prominently and explore her character more.

What happened in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is about a jobless overweight man who dies after having a withdrawn life and reincarnates in a fantasy world while keeping his memories of his previous life, determined to enjoy his new life without regrets under the name Rudeus Greyrat.

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16, Ruijerd visits Rudeus and brings his full-sister Norn and half-sister Aisha. After a touching catch-up, Rudeus takes on the challenge of parenting. There's a brief silence between Ruijerd and King Badi, but there's little enlightenment about it. The episode concludes with Rudeus facing a new challenge.

Rudeus tries his best to win over Norn, who absolutely detests him, but it doesn’t really work out. As the three siblings chat, Aisha states that she wants to be a maid for Rudeus, and Norn says she’ll go and take the test for The Magic University.

Then, Aisha achieves a perfect test score, while Norn scores slightly below her age. Aisha wishes to stay at home as a maid for Rudeus and Sylphie, while Norn requests to be placed in the dorms at the university. Rudeus decides to let her go, despite her unexpected request.

Advertisement

Rudy receives a bag from Linia and Pursena, but Princess Ariel introduces him to his followers who have been stealing pants from female students. Rudeus convinces Ariel, Luke, and Sylphie of his innocence before leaving with the bag.

The four of them then bump into Norn in the corridors, and Luke goes to show off Norn to the right room. It’s worth noting that they’re cousins, too, so maybe she’ll form a decent familial bond with Luke. The episode ends with Norn looking incredibly sad in her dorm. Hopefully, we get a happy resolution to that in the next episode.

ALSO READ: Misaki Kuno Cast As Shiu In Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included; READ