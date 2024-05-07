Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives sees Kristen reveling in her devious plan with Alex while ensuring Theresa feels the sting of jealousy. Originally, Kristen and Alex pretended to be an item to make Brady and Theresa envious, hoping to win them back.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Their scheme escalated when they decided to stage a fake tryst for Brady's daughter, Rachel, to witness and gossip about.

However, the lines between pretense and reality blur when Kristen, swept up in the moment, succumbs to Alex's charm and they end up doing more than just pretending. Now, Kristen is eager to flaunt their affair, especially to Brady, relishing in the potential chaos it may cause for Theresa.

Meanwhile, Maggie happily announces Victor's will has been probated, meaning his fortune is now accessible to his heirs. Sarah and Xander show polite interest, but Konstantin feigns indifference while secretly thrilled. Unbeknownst to Marlena and John, Konstantin holds sway over John through some mysterious means.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Stephanie engages Everett at the Pub, urging him to reconsider publishing an article about Paulina's silence on allegations. At home, Paulina confides in Abe about her fears regarding Chanel and Johnny's baby, consumed by guilt. Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny grapple with the news of their pregnancy, navigating uncertainties about radiation exposure and their future.

Elsewhere, Sloan drops a bombshell on EJ, revealing the true parentage of Nicole and Eric's child, leading to tension and manipulation in their marriages. As relationships strain, Chanel and Johnny find solace in each other's support, cherishing their bond despite looming uncertainties.

Jada moves in with Rafe, sharing intimate moments and reflections on past relationships. Eric confronts Sloan about her secrets, seeking honesty and reassurance in their marriage. Meanwhile, Abe seeks Stephanie's counsel on managing the fallout from Paulina's controversy, while Everett's personal life takes an unexpected turn as he assumes a new identity.

As the evening unfolds, Paulina faces the consequences of her actions, while Chanel and Johnny find strength in their unity amidst adversity. EJ and Nicole revel in their connection, but obstacles arise, symbolized by a small snag in their intimacy, hinting at challenges to come.

