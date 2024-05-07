Aranmanai 4 box office collections: Tamannah Bhatia and Sundar C film has an Excellent hold on Monday

Aranmanai 4 is now the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise history in the state, beating the first and third films, both of which grossed Rs. 22 crore.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 07, 2024  |  09:37 AM IST |  4.5K
aranmanai 4,
Aranmanai 4 box office (image courtesy of Avni Cinemax)

Aranmanai 4 held extremely well on its first working day on Monday yesterday, as it amassed Rs. 3.50-3.75 crore in Tamil Nadu. This marks a drop of just 15 per cent from Friday and 55 per cent from Sunday, both of which are super holds. The all-India collections amounted to Rs. 4.50 crore. 

After four days, the film has grossed over Rs. 27 crore in India, of which Rs. 22 crore plus has come from Tamil Nadu. With that, the Aranmanai 4 is now the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise history in the state, beating the first and third films, both of which grossed Rs. 22 crore.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 5.50 crore
Saturday - Rs. 7.50 crore
Sunday - Rs. 9.75 crore
Monday - Rs. 4.50 crore

Total - Rs. 27.25 crore

If there was any doubt about the film’s HIT status even after the weekend, the Monday hold rested that and the question now is how big a HIT the film can be. The film is poised to gross more than Rs. 30 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. There will be competition from a couple of releases next week, including Star, which carries decent buzz. Based on how it holds next week, it can target Rs. 50 crore plus final in the state, which will be an excellent result for the film.
 

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross
Tamil Nadu Rs. 22.25 Cr. 
AP/TS Rs. 2.60 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 1.75 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 0.40 Cr. 
   
TOTAL Rs. 27.00 Cr. 

 

About Aranamai 4

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in the Tamil horror-comedy film series Aranmanai, directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar and an ensemble cast that includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar in vital roles.

