Met Gala 2024: Tyla Stuns in Sands of Time-inspired Balmain Outfit but Steps Become Challenge

The celebrities are coming up with something unique at the Met Gala 2024 while also sticking to the theme. Nevertheless, Tyla, although she had worn a perfect and lovely dress, which was a form-fitting one, did something that was unique in its own way.

Well, if it weren’t for the crew of the grandest event in the fashion industry, Tyla seemingly wouldn't be able to climb up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tyla lifted up the stairs

Tyla may be young, but her voice has had everyone amazed. Well, so did her presence at one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, as well as the fashion and music industry.

Donning a stunning Balmain dress, the Been Thinking singer made sure to have clothing designed that would fit the theme of the Met Gala 2024.

Arriving on May 6 on the green carpet, the singer stated that her dress was inspired by "the sands of time." However, it seemed an outfit that would make walking or in this case, climbing up the stairs of the Museum, a bit difficult.

A green carpet footage of the singer, taken by PEOPLE, shows her being lifted up the staircase of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, the anticipated night had Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion as its theme, while The Garden of Time was the dress code, which was inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard of the same name.

Tyla’s Met Gala 2024 outfit

Making sure that her dress perfectly goes with the theme of Met Gala 2024, the Truth or Dare singer wore a form-fitting Balmain outfit, along with an hourglass clutch.

Talking about her outfit with La La Anthony, during Vogue’s livestream, the Girl Next Door singer said that she along with her creative team "wanted something out of the box this year."

Adding, "I just love the outfit and how everything turned out."

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, stated that the singer's dress was inspired by a "desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece."

He further added, that the design of “sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination,” and that the end result made him “happier.”

