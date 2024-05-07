How Did Taylor Swift And Charlie Puth Become Friends? Complete Timeline Of Their Collabs

Imagine the surprise when two music superstars like Taylor Swift and Charlie Puth turn out to be buddies! Despite their different styles, they have a bond that goes beyond music. And, recently Swift mentioned Puth in one of her songs.

From unexpected mentions in songs to heartwarming gestures, their friendship story is as sweet as a melody. Let’s delve into the intriguing story of how these two became friends amidst the buzz of Taylor’s latest album release.

Taylor gives a shoutout to Charlie in one of her songs

You might have heard about Taylor Swift’s latest album leak, but did you catch the mention of Chalie Puth? Yup, Taylor’s new album got leaked, and fans went wild over a particular lyric mentioning Charlie. In the song, Taylor sings, “You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate/ we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head, you fall asleep—like a tattooed golden retriever.”

This surprised many because Taylor and Charlie Puth's friendship is not widely known. But hold up, it’s not just a one-way thing, Charlie Puth, the acclaimed singer is also a hardcore Swiftie. Whenever he’s on stage performing, he’s not shy about singing Taylor’s songs. From Trouble to Blank Space, Charlie's been showing his love for Taylor’s music loud and clear. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Drops The Tortured Poets Department; Calls It ‘Sensational And Sorrowful In Equal Measure’

Advertisement

Charlie’s love and praise for Taylor

After Taylor Swift gave him a surprise shoutout in her latest album, Charlie Puth didn’t waste any time in returning the love. He dropped a brand-new track titled Hero, and guess what? He gave a special shoutout to someone who’s been supporting him. And who could that someone be? Probably Taylor, right? Just Charlie’s way to thank and show how much he admires Swift.

Taylor has given Charlie compliments before, and Charlie also praised Taylor a few times. It seems like their bond began in 2017. That’s when Charlie was getting ready to release his second studio album, Voicenotes, and Swift was making a big comeback with her album Reputation. Charlie claimed that his lead single Attention was inspired by Taylor Swift’s debut album.

In fact, Charlie, once went on Instagram to talk about how amazing Taylor’s song Teardrops on My Guitar is. He even broke down the chords of the song to share his admiration for the song. And, you know what’s even cooler? Taylor saw his post and thanked him for it. It’s like they’re a part of a fan club for each other’s music.

ALSO READ: Charlie Puth Announces New Single Hero For 'Friend' After Being Name-Dropped In Taylor Swift's TTPD; Deets Inside

Taylor calls Charlie the “piano prince”

Let’s rewind to when Taylor Swift joined TikTok. Charlie Puth was one of the first people to welcome her on the platform. He even called her “fellow Sag.” And Taylor responded very cutely, calling Charlie Puth the “piano prince.” She wrote, “I’ve lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince.” Adorable, right?

In May 2023, Charlie Puth mixed his song When You’re Sad I’m Sad with Taylor Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble and sang it during his tour.

With all the love and support they’ve shown for each other, there’s a question on everybody’s mind right now. When will Taylor and Charlie team up for a collaboration? It’s true that Charlie has sang Taylor’s songs during his concerts, but picture this: them working together in a studio. It will be magical for sure.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Makes History As Most Pre-Saved Album On Spotify; Deets Here