Nick Jonas Health Update: All We Know About His Influenza A Diagnosis & Concert Delays

Picture this: the stage is set, fans eagerly awaiting, but the spotlight dims on Nick Jonas, the famous singer, who has some not-so-great news to share. He took to Instagram to share that he has been diagnosed with influenza A, a viral infection that affects the respiratory system.

It’s not just any ordinary flu, it’s a serious one, that’s also affecting his singing. And because of this, he cannot perform in certain upcoming shows. Let’s delve further into Nick’s health update and his concert delays.

Two upcoming concerts rescheduled for August

In a video posted on Instagram, Nick Jonas opened up about his health struggles. He said, “I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out… Over the last two and a half days, it’s gotten progressively worse.” Nick described experiencing symptoms like fever, body aches, sore throat, and a really bad cough.

Despite seeking medical attention, his condition did not improve, leading them to cancel his two upcoming shows. However, Nick assured his fans that the canceled shows would be rescheduled for August. These shows are now rescheduled for August. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22

Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nick Jonas shells out husband goals as he arrives in India to be with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti

Jonas brothers apologized for the inconvenience

Nick shared a collaborative post with the Jonas Brothers account also to let all of their fans know about the big changes for the concerts lined up in Mexico. Nick’s not someone who lets his fans down, but sometimes health comes first.

He also mentioned in the video, “I just need to recover and beat these things. I’m so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys.” Nick apologized for the inconvenience caused and promised to make it up to the fans by giving his 120% in the upcoming August shows.

Besides having to cancel their shows in Mexico, the Jonas brothers have a super busy tour lined up. Their schedule is jam-packed with shows in various countries like Ireland, the UK, Austria, Paris, Amsterdam, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. Fans everywhere are eagerly waiting to see them perform, crossing their fingers for Nick to get better real quick.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with brothers Kevin, Joe Jonas; Priyanka Chopra’s fans welcome their ‘jiju’-WATCH

Fans well-wishes for their favourite Nick Jonas

As soon as Nick posted about his health update on Instagram, fans from around the world flooded social media with messages of love and support. Many expressed their well wishes for his speedy recovery, showing their love and support for him during this tough time. One fan wrote, “Don’t feel sorry, you are human and you need to make sure that YOU are feeling 100%. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Another fan wrote, “You don’t have to apologize for something out of your control! Health always comes first 🖤🖤” “Get well. The influenza going around globally sucks hard. Took me nearly a month to be over that,” wrote another.

Influenza A: What do you need to know?

Influenza A is a type of flu virus that affects not only humans but also birds and mammals. The viral infections show symptoms like fever, fatigue, body aches, and respiratory issues.

Though it might seem similar to a regular cold, influenza A can actually be more serious, especially for kids, old people, and people with weaker immune systems. It’s highly contagious and can hit you out of the blue. Sometimes, it goes away on its own, with a bit of rest and care. But if it doesn’t consider seeking medical advice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nick Jonas reacts to first performance in India; quips Priyanka Chopra and his sangeet ‘doesn’t count’