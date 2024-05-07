Late Actor Bernard Hill Holds Unique Oscar Record Under His Name That No Other Titanic, LOTR Star Has

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bernard Hill, the actor whom we know from Titanic and Lord of the Rings, passed away at the age of 79 early on Sunday morning. From his breakout role in the BBC miniseries Boys From the Blackstuff to making a name for himself in the industry, Hill has seen many ups and downs. He also holds such a unique Oscar record that no one to date has been able to touch.

Hill will be seen in series two of The Responder, a BBC drama starring Martin Freeman, which begins airing this weekend. His other roles included the 1976 BBC TV series Claudius, an appearance in 1982’s Gandhi, True Crime (1999), and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999). The Scorpion King in 2002 and the 2008 Tom Cruise film Valkyrie.

Bernard Hill’s unique Oscar record

Winning an Oscar is the pinnacle of success in the film industry, and earning 11 Oscars is an extraordinary feat. To put it in perspective, only three films have ever achieved this remarkable milestone. The films that share this prestigious record are Titanic, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and Ben-Hur.

The possibility of an actor appearing in two films that won 11 Oscars seems nearly impossible. But, as it turns out, there is one actor who did just that. Bernard Hill appeared in Titanic as Captain Edward Smith, and he played Théoden in The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Hill's unique achievement lies in being the only person to have roles in two films that reached this historic mark.

Although Bernard Hill had significant roles in both of these award-winning films, he was not individually recognized with an Oscar for his performances. However, the fact that he was involved in both films that achieved 11 Oscar wins places him in a unique category within the film industry.

Both Titanic and The Lord of the Rings had star-studded casts, with actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, and Ian McKellen among their ranks. Yet, none of these renowned stars appeared in both films. This leaves Bernard Hill as the only actor who holds the distinction of starring in two 11-Oscar-winning films.

Bernard Hill's love for The Lord of the Rings

Bernard Hill, the celebrated English actor, once shared his profound appreciation for his time working on The Lord of the Rings. During an interview with the Norwich Film Festival, he spoke about the joy and fulfillment he experienced while filming the iconic trilogy. In his own words, “I loved every minute of every day that I was on Lord of the Rings.”

Despite not foreseeing its immense popularity, Hill had confidence in the vision and skill of director Peter Jackson. The trilogy would go on to become a cultural touchstone, captivating audiences worldwide.

When asked about any career regrets, Hill revealed that his biggest regret was not taking on more directing roles. He explained that he had dabbled in directing but never fully pursued it, despite others expecting him to do so. Hill shared his thoughts on the missed opportunity, noting, “One thing I do regret is not doing more directing. I have done bits of directing, but I do regret not doing more."

"Ages ago people assumed I would go on and do this, but I don’t know why I didn’t, but there is something coming up which has a writer attached to it, and there has been some trouble in getting it going, and I have been given the chance to direct and star in it.”

Hill also did not anticipate that Titanic, directed by James Cameron, would become a global phenomenon. He expressed enthusiasm about potentially working with Cameron and Jackson again in the future.

When asked for advice for aspiring filmmakers, Hill's guidance was simple yet impactful: "Yeah, just do it!" He encouraged new talent to pursue their passions without hesitation.

Fans were deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Bernard Hill, a legendary figure in theater, film, and television.

