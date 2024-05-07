Aavesham OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil starrer action drama

Fahadh Faasil's mass entertainer Aavesham is all set to make its grand release on the OTT platform. Read on to learn about when and where to watch Jithu Madhavan’s action comedy.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on May 07, 2024  |  09:38 AM IST |  4.2K
Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham online
Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham online (PC: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment)

The Malayalam industry is seeing one of the most golden periods in terms of its content and performances. The films that were recently released have not just garnered immense praise but also shattered numerous records at the box office. Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham was the recently released film that turned theaters into stadiums and became yet another highest-grossing from the industry.

Now, in a recent update, Jithu Madhavan's action comedy is all geared up to mark its presence on the OTT platform. Have a look! 

Aavesham to premiere on Prime Video

As per reports, Aavesham is all set to premiere on May 9th, 2024 on the Prime Video platform. Renowned industry tracker, Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media platform X and shared the update about its OTT release date. The film which was released theatrically on April 11, 2024, will be premiering exactly after 4 weeks of its theatrical release.

Credits: Sreedhar Pillai X
