Who Is Paul Forman? Everything About Emily in Paris Actor As He Marks 'First Public Date' With Costar Ashley Park

Paul Forman and Ashley Park stepped out for a stylish date night attending London Fashion Week together following tough past few weeks. The Emily in Paris costars were seen on their first public date as they opted for the comfy and chic vibe with their sweaters.

Who is Paul Forman?

Paul Forman is a well-known French-British actor, model, television personality, writer, social media influencer, fitness fanatic, and entrepreneur from the Southern France Region. This gifted man is well-known in the profession for his exceptional acting abilities. We discovered Paul is also a fitness enthusiast after viewing his Instagram page. He has launched a YouTube account where he posts exercise videos.

Forman was born on March 16, 1994, in the Southern France Region. He grew up in London, England, in the United Kingdom. He describes himself as “the Frenchest Englishman” on his Instagram page. He has taken good care of his health since he was a youngster. He started going to the gym when he was quite young.

Forman acquired an interest in performing throughout his high school years. When it comes to his schooling, he finished his fundamental studies at a local private school. Forman enrolled at Drama Studio London, where he learned professional acting techniques. Along with performing, he pursues a fitness profession.

Forman is now a well-known model and actor. Let me tell you that Paul’s career began as a model. His ideal physical metrics aid him much in his modeling profession. He has posed for a number of well-known companies and publications. We discovered that Forman has been on the front pages of several prominent publications, including L’Officiel Hommes Poland, The Perfect Edit, and many more, after viewing his Instagram profile.

Forman is a superb actor in addition to being a model. He worked in theatrical plays and stage performances before entering the television profession. Paul has also performed in plays such as Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Cherry Orchard, and many more.

According to IMDb, Forman made his television debut with the short film Dreams in 2018. Later in his career, he participated in a number of films, including Seagull (2019), The Spanish Princess (2019), McDonald & Dodds (2020), Riches (2022), and others. He gained to prominence after portraying Nicolas de Léon in Emily in Paris (2022). He is now working on his forthcoming projects.

Paul Forman and Ashley Park marks 'First Public Date'

Paul Forman and Ashley Park took their relationship one step past Instagram official by attending London Fashion Week together. “First public date with @jw_anderson Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on an incredible show,” Forman captioned an Instagram carousel on Monday. In the first photo, the pair sat together at the event.

The pair were styled in comfy, chic looks wearing sweaters. Every image that followed was a snap of the couple together, including a video of him trying to walk in what appeared to be Park’s heels as the actress filmed him.

"shared wardrobe for life please,” Ashley park wrote in his comment section. “Yeasssss love this for you both,” Lily Collins, who plays the titular character on the television show, also commented on the post.

Forman joined the cast of the hit Netflix series during its third season where he portrays Nicolas de Leon. His character becomes Parka's character Mindy Chen’s love interest.

The Emily in Paris duo were first rumored to be dating in October 2023 when they were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner. On Jan. 19, a health scare led the on-screen lovers to reveal their off-screen relationship after Park was hospitalized for tonsillitis that spiraled into critical septic shock.

