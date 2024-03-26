Who is Lucien Laviscount? All We Know About Performer Who Appeared As Shakira's Love Interest In Punteria

The impactful singer Shakira has made a strong comeback after a series of tough periods surrounding her tax issue and more. Her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, was recently released, which not only brought back the famous singer’s voice but also shed light on her latest love interest, Lucien Laviscount.

Know who is Lucien Laviscount, as he has caused a huge stir amongst the fans of the Hips Don't Lie singer.

Who is Lucien Laviscount?

Born on June 9, 1992, Lucien Leon Laviscount is a British actor with French and Greek roots. He began his acting career through a Marks and Spencer advertisement when he was just 10 years old.

He rose to fame in 2007 as he appeared in the teen drama television series, Grange Hill. Apart from that, the star has played a role in Coronation Street, Scream Queens, Waterloo Road, and other acclaimed projects.

Laviscount is best known for his role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, where he played the role of the protagonist’s boyfriend, Alfie.

Talking about his love life, the Bye Bye Man actor has been known for dating Jesy Nelson. The couple was spotted in London spending a night together in November 2021.

Back in 2011, he was rumored to have been dating Chelsee Healey, who also happened to be his Waterloo Road co-star. In the same year, while he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, he was associated with Kerry Katona.

Even when the show ended, Lucien and Kerry continued to date each other. During their romantic era, both stars had vowed, "We hope we will be together forever."

However, the couple parted ways.

Lucien Laviscount and Shakira

The fans of both Shakira and the 31-year-old actor have noticed a romantic interest developing between the two. In a recent series of snaps, the Snatch actor was seen cuddling the Whenever, Wherever singer.

Additionally, Lucien Laviscount appeared in the music video for Shakira’s latest song, Punteria. Although he appeared as Shakira’s love interest in the video, the presence of the actor has caused a stir amongst the fans.

The actor has also shared a joint Instagram post with Shakira as part of the promotions for the song. One can see them both in this post, which translates to “Perfecting the aim with Lucien Laviscount in Puntería.”

Fans are excited to see Laviscount alongside Shakira after her breakup with Gerard Piqué and are eager to know what the chemistry between the two might hold further; their off-screen relationship is not known exactly.

