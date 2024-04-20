Popular television actress Krishna Mukherjee, recognized for her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 3, has added laurels to her name. With her impeccable skill set, the actress has garnered affection from the audience.

Just a few hours ago, Krishna dropped a video inspired by the Hollywood series Emily In Paris, which caught the fans' attention.

Krishna Mukherjee’s Emily In Paris-inspired video

Earlier today, Krishna Mukherjee dropped a delightful video imitating the scene from the famous web series Emily In Paris. In her video, Krishna was wearing a black tube gown with long black gloves. Also, she wore a white bow clip to tie half of her hair while she let the other half flow. Sporting a minimalist makeup look, she radiates an elegant glow on her face.

The actress added a short note to the video, which explained the essence of the video better. The note reads, “PoV- I’m in my Emily in Paris Era.” Mukherjee captioned the video as, “Krishna in Mussoorie,” #emilyinparis #ootd #instagram.” This caption hinted about her recent trip to Mussoorie.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the reel flooded with the love and affection of her fans. One of the users wrote, “Wow You are looking so gorgeous krishu.” Another one writes, “Hey Gorgeous Krishu. You are looking so beautiful. Love you so much.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The next one commented, “You are looking like a princess @krishna_mukherjee786 love you so much.”

About Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame from her stint in Kuch To Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. She made her television debut on the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Later, she garnered appreciation for her performances in various television shows, including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3.

On the personal front, she exchanged wedding vows with her sailor fiancé, Chirag Batliwalla, on March 13, 2024, in Goa.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunny Kaushal reveals Vicky Kaushal's weird habit, latter used to act in sleep