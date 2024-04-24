Who Is Rob Liefeld? Exploring Hilarious Easter Egg Mentioned In Deadpool & Wolverine Official Trailer

Marvel Studios just dropped the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the newest addition to their cinematic universe. Earlier titled Deadpool 3, this addition to the superhero franchise features Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), who is joined by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine on screen.

While the trailer has stitched together a collection of funny exchanges between the two leads, fans have noticed a reference to Rob Liefeld, who is the creator of Deadpool.

Rob Liefeld in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

In one of the scenes, Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen walking down the city which has been destroyed. While they take the stroll, planning to avenge an unknown enemy, they pass through a trashed store called Liefeld's Just Feet. This is an obvious ode to creator Rob Liefeld, while also poking fun at the running gag of his inability to draw feet, so much so that he has to exclude feet from the art altogether. This is one of the many moments where the characters break the fourth wall, especially Wade Wilson.

It is not the first time that Liefeld has been referenced in the Deadpool cinematic universe. In Deadpool 2, when a character named Domino shows off her mutant abilities, Deadpool jokes about how her abilities are not real and were created by “some crackpot” that “can’t draw feet.”

“Ryan [Reynolds] calls me and says, ‘Rob, we have this joke, I wanna run it by you. Please share me your thoughts,’ I said ‘Ryan, I absolutely love it,” said Liefeld in a 2018 interview.

Who is Rob Liefeld?

Liefeld found his passion for drawing at an early age, which made him interested in doodling and artwork early on. But it was during the late 1980s when he became interested in generating commercial value for his artwork. He soon got to work on The New Mutants and Hawk and Dove. The New Mutants was revamped into X-Force. Soon after he launched his creations like Cable and Deadpool, which became insanely popular. He and some fellow artists went on to establish Image Comics, described as a creator-owned venture into comics, which he quit sometime later. Once again he founded Awesome Entertainment (now Awesome Comics), alongside Joseph Loeb III and Scott Mitchell Rosenberg. He now works independently.

