Who Is Ryan Koss? Driver Charged For Crash That Killed Actor Treat Williams Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charge

The Vermont man charged in the crash that killed Everwood actor Treat Williams pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday.

Ryan Koss, aged 35, pleaded guilty to negligent driving causing death and received a one-year deferred sentence. He will lose his driving license for a year and must complete a community restorative justice program as part of his probation. Koss knew Williams.

Actor Treat Williams killed in collision: Police report

Police stated last year that the accident on June 12 happened when Koss tried to turn his Honda Element into a parking lot. The initial investigation showed he stopped, signaled a left turn, and turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle ridden by Williams. The Boston Film Festival Award winner, Treat Williams, couldn't avoid the collision and was thrown from his motorcycle, sustaining critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams, known for roles in Hair and Blue Bloods, was 71. After the review of the crash in August, Koss voluntarily met with police and was charged with grossly negligent operation causing death. Initially pleading not guilty, the charge could have led to a sentence of up to 15 years.

Emotional hearing for Koss, longtime friend of Treat Williams

AP reports Koss' hearing Friday was emotional. He, the managing director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, had a longstanding relationship with Williams. State's Attorney Erica Marthage stated Koss called Williams' wife after the accident and took responsibility. In court, Koss reiterated, 'I'm here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident.

Williams' wife and daughter submitted written statements, while his son, Gill, attended court on behalf of the family. Gill expressed their decision not to press charges or see Koss imprisoned. Although he expressed his wish that Koss hadn't caused his father's death, Gill forgave him and hoped for Koss to forgive himself.

Treat Williams's family urges caution after his tragic accident leading to death

Gill Williams described his father as the cornerstone of their family and an exceptional individual who embraced life fully. He expressed the difficulty of moving forward without him. Gill mentioned his father had given him the motorcycle the day before the accident, emphasizing his father's commitment to safety.

"It's tough when such negligence leads to this," he said, urging greater caution in driving and awareness of motorcycles. Statements from Williams' wife, Pam, and daughter, who couldn't attend the court, were read out loud.

Pam Williams described the accident as tragic and hoped Koss would forgive himself. She emphasized the irreplaceable void in their lives and the devastation to their family.

William’s daughter expresses anguish, holds hope for forgiveness

Ellie Williams wrote that she's too hurt and angry to forgive Koss now but hopes to in the future. A victim's advocate read her statement, expressing the loss of cherished moments with her father, like hugs, advice, introductions, and future family milestones.

Initially, Koss pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of grossly negligent operation causing death, which could have led to a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Richard Treat Williams had a career spanning almost 50 years. He starred in TV series like Everwood and the movie Hair and over 120 TV and film roles, including The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, and Once Upon a Time in America.

