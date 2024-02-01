Tom Hollander Reveals The Feud Cast 'Haven't Really Mourned' Treat Williams' 'Tragic' Death Yet; Find Out What He Had To Say

Richard Treat Williams was an American actor. He rose to fame with starring roles in two films released in 1979, the musical Hair and Steven Spielberg's 1941. His portrayal of Dr. "Andy" Brown on The WB's Everwood (2002–2006) earned him nominations for two Screen Actors Guild Awards. His other accolades included Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Satellite, and Independent Spirit Award nominations. Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans will be Treat Williams' last major role.

The actor spent some of the final days before his fatal motorcycle accident in June on the set of the new FX series that tells the story of Truman Capote’s fallout with Manhattan’s socialites, whom the author called his “swans,” in the aftermath of releasing his salacious "La Côte Basque, 1965" story.

Tom Hollander says the Feud cast hasn't mourned the tragic death of Treat Williams'

Treat Williams starred in many films throughout his career, with credits including Prince of the City (1981), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Flashpoint (1984), Smooth Talk (1985), Dead Heat (1988), The Phantom (1996), The Devil's Own (1997), Deep Rising (1998), the Substitute franchise (1998–2001), The Deep End of the Ocean (1999), Miss Congeniality 2 (2005), and 127 Hours (2010).

Williams, who died at age 71, portrays CBS co-founder Bill Paley, the powerful husband of Capote’s former confidante Babe Paley played by Naomi Watts in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. Tom Hollander, who portrays Capote in the movie, opens up to PEOPLE about Williams' death. “It's very, very tragic and it's quite difficult for us to talk about because he was right there just now. We haven't really mourned him. We were just getting to know him. He was a very, very sweet spirit. He was the most positive up, glass-half-full enthusiast.” Hollander believes Williams was very happy to be working on Feud and considered him generous and talkative.

Naomi Watts also told PEOPLE that she thinks Williams gave it his absolute all when it came to playing Bill Paley. “He was delighted every day with these incredible scenes,” she said. “He talked about it, ‘I cannot believe I've got such good material.’ And I think we all felt like that, even some of those scenes where he was behaving horribly — the character, not Treat!”

“The times where Babe is at the end of her life, he had an emotion that was so easily accessible,” Watts added. “And I think it was a lot to do with being at this point in his life where he was just so grateful. We're all completely heartbroken by it and devastated that he's not going to see his wonderful, wonderful work up there.”

Director Gus Van Sant reflected on Treat Willaims' death

Feud director Gus Van Sant actually met Williams decades before they worked together on the Ryan Murphy-helmed limited series.

“Treat and I had met one time at an audition a while ago, I think in the ‘90s,” Van Sant told PEOPLE. “But besides that, we hadn't seen each other since then. And he grew up in the ‘60s next door to where I grew up in Darien, Connecticut. He was from Rowayton, Connecticut. So there was a lot of people that he was related to that our family knew that I knew. And it was fun to just talk to him about the ‘60s, because we're the same age and all the things that happened in our community we both experienced.”

Van Sant found Williams to be a “really fun person to talk to.” “He was often telling a long story to somebody on the set to the point where the first AD had to quiet him down,” he added. “It was really tragic to have him leave us.”

