Who Is Sara Evans’ Husband Jay Barker? All About Him As Country Singer Reveals Reconciliation Post Divorce Filing

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

After over two years since Jay Barker, Sara Evans' husband, faced allegations of assault, the country singer is ready to update fans on their relationship status. In the premiere episode of her podcast Diving in Deep with Sara Evans, she announced on Thursday that she and Barker have reconciled. This comes after Evans filed for divorce in August 2021.

“We’re so happy now, but I don’t want anyone to think that I'm advocating staying in a relationship where you are ever, in your gut, you know that you need to exit the situation,” she said. “Every woman needs to follow her gut on that and do what is best for her. I believe and I hope that I’ve done that.”

The release of Evans’ new podcast coincides with the announcement of her forthcoming album Unbroke, which will drop on June 7 and is her first album of new material in seven years. In this episode, Evans addresses Barker's arrest in January 2022, marking the first time she has publicly discussed the incident. He faced a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to hit a car Evans was in with his own vehicle. Barker later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in June 2022, receiving one year of probation. Let's take a minute and find out more about Jay Barker and his life.

Who is Jay Barker?

Jay Barker is a former professional football player known for his career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and his college football success with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

Born on July 20, 1972, Barker led Alabama to a national championship victory in 1993 and received numerous accolades during his collegiate career, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. After a brief stint in the NFL, Barker joined the CFL's Toronto Argonauts before transitioning to the XFL's Birmingham Thunderbolts. Following his football career, Barker pursued a radio career as an analyst for ESPN Radio and previously worked as an on-air personality for WJOX in Birmingham. He married country musician Sara Evans from 2008 until their separation in 2022. However, reports suggest that they have now reconciled

How did the couple reconcile?

In a raw and candid account on her podcast, Sara Evans talks about the moment that led to her reconciliation with her husband, Jay Barker. Following a tumultuous period that included separation and Barker's arrest, Evans recalls receiving a text from Barker wishing to reconnect, acknowledging their strong bond despite the challenges. Evans took this as a strong step to communicate, reconnect, and resolve issues through therapy and counseling. Despite the complexities, their shared commitment to healing and mutual understanding ultimately paved the path for their reunion.

Evans said that after Barker’s arrest, she turned off all commenting on her Instagram and spent the next week sitting on her couch with her three children, unable to function.

“I was just getting call after call after call after call, and I was like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening to me and my children again. I’ve lost the love of my life,’” she said. “He’s just gorgeous; he’s funny; we have so much in common. We feel the same about everything: raising kids, family structures, politics, religion, everything. We just love each other. We’re best friends.”

Their road back together began several months later, when Evans, then on tour, received a text from Barker: “Everybody says that I shouldn’t contact you, but you are still my wife.” The message moved the singer, and before long, she and Barker had gradually reopened a line of communication.

“A lot of women will judge me and want to judge me. When he said, ‘But you are still my wife,’ I don’t know. I just melted because I thought, ‘I am still your wife, and we can talk if we want to. We’re both adults,’” she recalled on the podcast. “So I texted him back, and I think I just said something short and sweet like, ‘How are you? I’m on the road’ and we sort of tiptoed back to each other.”

Just as she’d kept Barker’s abuse a secret from her kids, she kept their reconciliation under wraps, too, though she laid certain ground rules: therapy and marriage counseling.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

