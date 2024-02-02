Netflix Releases In February 2024 Featuring Crossroads, Resident Evil And More

Netflix has become a one-stop destination for finding and fueling our fandom for the shows and movies we love. The streaming platform has captured almost everyone’s heart with diverse content. It is like the house of choices, which has room for everyone. It offers everyone something and leaves them asking for more promoting inclusivity and exclusivity.

The January lineup of Netflix kept us engrossed as we welcomed 2024. Now, cine buffs are expecting more in the February lineup. Let’s take a look at the major shows and movies coming to Netflix in February. Let’s find out whether anything is leaving Netflix in this Valentine’s month.

Best releases to watch out for in February 2024:

Monk: TV Comedy (Feb 5)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 1-4 (Feb 26)

Formula One Season 6: Docu-series (Feb 23)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb 22)

Mea Culpa (Feb 23)

Through My Window: Looking at You (Feb 23)

The 30th Annual SAG Awards Live (Feb 24)

Young Sheldon Season 6 (Feb 1)

Resident Evil (Feb 1)

Trivia: A legendary release in February would be Britney Spears starrer Crossroads which will stream for the first time since its release in 2002, on February 15 only on Netflix.

Best Valentine's day themed titles to watch:

The month of love has Netflix giving us swoon-worthy romances to enjoy on this special day. Head on to these shows and movies to enjoy a day full of love.

Love is Blind: Reality TV (Feb 14)

Players: Sports Romance (Feb 14)

A Soweto Love Story (Feb 14)

All Netflix originals and other movies coming out in February 2024:

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Feb 1)

Let’s Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark (Feb 2)

Dee & Friends in Oz (Feb 5)

Love Never Lies Poland: S2, Part 2 (Feb 7)

Luz: The Light of the Heart (Feb 7)

Rael: The Alien Prophet (Feb 7)

Alpha Males Season 2 (Feb 9)

Lover, Stalker, Killer (Feb 9)

A Killer Paradox (Feb 9)

Ashes (Feb 9)

Ready, Set, Love (Feb 15)

Watch these before it leaves Netflix in February:

Amongst the titles leaving Netflix-

Goosebumps (leaving on Feb 10)

Dune (leaving on Feb 29)

Good Boys (leaving on Feb 29)

Morbius (leaving on Feb 28)

Snowpiercer (leaving on Feb 28)

As fans wait curiously for their shortest month of the leap year to unfold, it is good to see that the lineup is solid to keep one occupied with the best works ever.

