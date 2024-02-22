Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action: Where to Watch, Streaming Details, Cast And All You Need To Know

Avatar: The Last Airbender was the favorite animated TV show for a lot of people growing up. The 2005 Nickelodeon series told the story of Aang, an Avatar on a mission to harness the powers of water, earth, and airbending to defeat the power hungry fire nation. Here is what you need to know about the live action remake.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action plot

The live action remake of the Last Airbender was announced back in 2018. It is set in a world inspired by various Indigenous American and Asian cultures. The world is divided into four parts inspired by the four elements- water, earth, air, and fire. Some people in these divisions can ‘bend’ or ‘control’ one of these four elements depending on where they come from.

An Avatar is one person who acts as the bridge between the mortal and the spiritual world. They are capable of bending all the elements instead of just one and are tasked with the job of keeping the balance between the four nations. But when Aang, the teenage airbender and the Avatar, is frozen in ice for hundreds of years, the world falls into chaos as the Fire Nation attacks all the other nations and completely wipes out the Air Nomads, making Aang the last airbender.

When he is woken up by Water Tribes siblings Katara and Sokka, Aang begins his journey of learning to master all the different elements to defeat the tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai and bring back peace and balance in the world. He also meets Zuko, the crown prince of the Fire Nation, who wants to capture Aang at first but then joins him on his quest to bring back peace.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast, streaming details and everything else

The live action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender also known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang casts Gordon Cormier as Aang. The rest of the cast includes Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, and Daniel Dae Kim as the Fire Nation ruler Ozai.

Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series was released on Netflix on 22nd February, 2024. There are a total of eight episodes in the series which chronicles Aang’s journey of mastering the elements to defeat the Fire Nation. All the episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

