Who is Valerie Bertinelli Dating? Know How Her Secret Beau Revealed Their Relationship via Essay

From The Drew Barrymore Show to many instances, Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend were snapped together, which developed a keenness among the fans. Soon, as the rumors started to surface, the followers of the two-time Golden Globe winner were becoming eager, day by day, to know the identity involved in this mysterious relationship.

However, the secret beau has recently come forward and opened up about being in deep love with the very cherished personality, Valerie Bertinelli.

Who is Valerie Bertinelli dating?

The identity of the secret person with whom Valerie Bertinelli is involved in a romantic relationship has just been unveiled. And he turns out to be a writer who recently posted about the love-filled and proud time they shared together.

Writing down an essay, Mike Goodnough, who confirmed himself to be the mysterious personality, went on to explain a few more things.

“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend... and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out,” he stated.

Further adding, “But it’s true... and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift.”

"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It'll rain hellfire down on you for years and bring you to your knees. and then it'll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute hell out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," he wrote.

“Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain hellfire down on you for years and bring you to your knees. and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone ‘Honey’ because you just love the absolute hell out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her,” he wrote.

The two personalities express their feeling about each other

While coming up with the details of their relationship, Goodnough at one point stated that he is “so glad” that he and Bertinelli are together and that he adores the star.

Bertinelli, on the other hand, had managed to keep the identity of her significant other a secret. She recently spoke a bit about her newfound love with PEOPLE, stating, “I’m in love. It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again.”

The I’ll Take Manhattan star also stated that her newly developed love interest “feels incredibly right.” She confirmed finding a new person after getting divorced from Tom Vitale during an interview with USA Today in March. She had stated, “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” she reflected. “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man.”

The award-winning personality and Vitale were married for almost a decade. She shares a son named Wolfgang with Eddie Van Halen, whom she was married to from 1981 to 2007. Similarly, even Goodnough has a son, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

