'We Became Very Unkind To One Another': Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Separation From Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertnelli reveals her separation from her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. The TV actress divorced her husband after eleven years of marriage. In conversation with People Magazine, Bertinelli got candid about her new cook book, Indulge, which she launched 18 months after her split from Vitale.

The TV personality shared that the reason their union did not work out was because both parties were very unkind to each other. The cookbook author revealed that her dog, Luna, was of great support during the difficult times.

What Did Valerie Bertinelli Say About Her Separation From Tom Vitale?

Speaking to the magazine, Bertinelli shared, “We became very unkind to one another, and that’s not a way to live in a marriage." The actress revealed the breaking point, where she could not take it anymore.

She said, “I had hit rock bottom emotionally. All the drama and trauma I hadn’t dealt with. I’ve used food to numb my emotions. I’ve used alcohol to numb my emotions. Because there was so much sadness in my life, and alcohol amplified it. Those were symptoms of what was going on inside of me."

Bertinelli continued, "I wanted to feel calm, more consistent therapy, more journaling and more meditation." Bertinelli continued, “The more I let myself cry, the better I felt. Long walks with my dog, Luna, were also helpful. When I decided to really question why I was having a certain emotion.” She added, "I was able to—most of the time—walk through it and get to the other side."

How Did Valerie Bertinelli Overcome The Emotional Trauma?

Valerie revealed to the entertainment portal that she found her happiness in cooking. She developed new recipes, which the TV personality has added in her new cookbook. Bertinelli said, “I found a way to be intentional with joy. And I want to share that. For me, it’s through cooking. And remembering to be grateful even in the really challenging parts, because it may not always feel like it—but it always gets better.”

The actress shared that it took her 60 years to get to where she is today. Bertinelli’s cookbook is out for purchase.

