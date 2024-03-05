Who Is Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen? Know More About The Grammy Nominated Musician

When Van Halen and Bertinelli were at the pinnacle of their fame, they crossed paths backstage at a show in 1980. The following year, Bertinelli got married, and on March 16, 1991, in Santa Monica, the couple had their son Wolfgang.

Who is Wolfgang Van Helen?

Van Halen's favorite composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, was referenced in the choice of his son’s unusual name. In November 2020, Wolfgang said to Entertainment Tonight, responding to his father's legacy, "I think he's the Mozart of our generation." Wolfgang, a gifted bassist, started playing with Van Halen at fifteen. Between 2006 and 2020, when the group broke up after Eddie's passing in 2020, he performed on stage with his father. He supported Guns 'N' Roses on tour for a few dates in 2021 and released his debut album, Mammoth WVH.

Wolfgang produced all of the instrument and voice tracks on the album, and even though he uses a live band for performances, Mammoth WVH is still very much a personal endeavor for him. He said, "This is just something for me," to Overdrive. For me, it's a sacred experience. It's a personal endeavor for me and a means of creative expression for my mental health."

In live performances, Wolfgang frequently mimics his well-known father's motions. "There's been a handful of moments though, where I've done something, and then I realize, 'Oh s—, dad used to do that all the time on stage," he stated to PEOPLE in January 2022. "And I realized maybe the way he moved or the way he smiled when he played something, I was like, 'Oh, f—, he would do that all the time."

Wolfgang thanks his father for his success

Wolfgang may follow in his father's footsteps on stage, but he has no interest in doing Van Halen covers. "My dad is the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it weren't for him. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute," the rocker said during an interview for Audacy Check-In.

Advertisement

On October 15, 2023, Wolfgang tied the knot with Andraia Allsop tied the knot at their Los Angeles residence. The pair gave an empty chair at the ceremony in memory of Wolfgang's late father, who was in attendance along with ninety guests.

Long after Eddie passed away in November 2020, Wolfgang's first single, "Distance," was available. The youthful performer moreover unveiled a poignant song video showcasing personal footage of the father-son pair. The song was later nominated for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and it peaked at No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Radio Charts. Inspired by the late rock musician Eddie, the song was written when he "continued to struggle with various health issues."

Bertinelli's naked pregnant belly was seen in the picture as she donned a crimson, flowing shirt. She gazed down as she posed, her hand touching the top of her tummy. The sole child of Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen and Golden Globe-winning actress Valerie Bertinelli is Wolfgang Van Halen. The former couple welcomed him into the family in 1991 and were wed from 1981 until 2007. Van Halen, 65, passed away on October 6, 2020, due to throat cancer. Bertinelli was beside him, as was Wolfgang.

The loving son announced his father's passing on Twitter, saying, "He was the best father I could ask for." "Every experience we had together, both on and off stage, was wonderful. I don't think I will ever be able to move past this loss, and my heart is devastated." Wolfgang is a skilled musician who has carried on his father's musical legacy. After playing with his Hall of Fame rocker father in Van Halen for 14 years, he currently fronts Mammoth WVH, a one-person rock band he founded in 2020. He was nominated for a Grammy for the first time in 2022 for the song "Distance."

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, he told PEOPLE, "Everything that I do in music is for Eddie, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do."

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (January 30, 2024): Who won Game 102 of Season 40?