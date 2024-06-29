Who Was Lizzy Musi? All About Street Outlaws Star As She Passes Away After Breast Cancer Battle

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic death.

The star drag racer Lizzy Musi, who was once a regular on Discovery’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has died. She passed away at her residence in North Carolina after bravely fighting breast cancer. Lizzy was 33 years old.

Who Is Lizzy Musi?

Lizzy Musi first became popular on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in 2018. The event is a spin-off from Street Outlaws, where there are drag racers going over challenging terrains.

Not only was Lizzy known for her great driving skills, but she also became the first lady to win a No Prep Kings race during season two of the show, which they did alongside Pat Musi, an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, and her dad.

However, there is more to racing than just that; she was additionally the director of Musi Racing located in Mooresville, North Carolina, making her quite a notable figure within the drag racing community due to both her passion for racing as well as family heritage in that sport.

A courageous battle against cancer

In April 2023, Lizzy announced her diagnosis with triple-negative stage 4 breast cancer. It had already spread into the lymph nodes and liver. Regardless of this sad news, Lizzy remained strong-willed about the same matter. On behalf of herself and others with this condition, she posted sporadic updates and uploaded photos, including one where she shaved her hair due to chemotherapy-induced baldness.

Advertisement

This did not kill her spirit concerning her battle against cancer. Exactly one month later, in June 2023, she changed her looks completely by shaving her head. She says, “Never thought in a million years I would post a picture like this. I want to share every raw moment with you guys through my journey.”

Pat Musi announced his daughter’s passing on his Facebook page as he thanked everyone who supported them while she was ill. He revealed that she died peacefully, surrounded by close relatives. He writes, “At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief [sic] and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Lizzy’s life is an example of courage and persistence. She had a lot of strength in both her on-track and off-track moments that served as sources of inspiration to many. However, her legacy will continue to thrive for decades within the hearts of family members, friends, and supporters alike.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All Eyes July 2024 Release; All We Know So Far