Empuraan flexes muscle at Saudi Arabia Box Office; makes over 1 Million USD beating Sikandar, Veera Dheera Sooran by miles

When Superstar Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan hit the big screens, expectations were sky-high, and the film has not just met them but obliterated them, especially in Saudi Arabia. In a feat never seen before in Malayalam cinema, Empuraan has crossed the 1 Million USD mark (Rs 9.25 Crore) at the Saudi box office, leaving behind big-ticket Indian films like Sikandar and Veera Dheera Sooran by a massive margin--many miles, we have to say.

This power move from the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial and Mohanlal starrer has become the talk of the town in international trade circles. With 84,647 admits and a gross of Saudi Riyals 4,043,248 (USD 1.077M) in just 11 days, Empuraan has set a new benchmark for regional Indian cinema in overseas territories.

To put things in perspective:

Sikandar managed 37,209 admits and USD 435K in 8 days. Veera Dheera Sooran, over the same 11-day period, recorded just 7,676 admits and USD 85K. That's not just a lead, but that's a wipeout.

The box office triumph is primarily attributed to Mohanlal's magnetic screen presence and Prithviraj's gripping direction. Their combination has created a film that's not just regional in flavor but global in appeal. An action-packed, emotionally charged, and technically solid film, Empuraan speaks a universal cinematic language.

What's more? The film is already brushing shoulders with pan-India giants in terms of audience pull. It has crossed 500K+ admits in the UAE, which happens to be a territory usually dominated by Hindi and Telugu biggies like Baahubali 2, Jawan, and Pathaan.

The success story doesn't end in theaters either, as L2: Empuraan is expected to land on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, potentially pulling in another wave of viewership from digital audiences.

In a year packed with heavy hitters, Empuraan has muscled its way to the top, and right now, it's not just making money; it's making history.

