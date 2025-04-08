Madonna and Elton John Bury the Hatchet: Know What Happened Between Music Legends Leading to Decades-Long Feud

Elton John and Madonna are undoubtedly the two most celebrated names not only in the music industry but also in the Hollywood film industry. While both the superstars have been fighting for decades, the two recently came forth explaining their side and quitting the tiring beef between them.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the two have officially ended their notorious feud. This comes as Madonna had recently shared a long post on her social media that dictated all that happened between her and the Rocket Man singer in recent days.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna wrote, “Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.”

This long post began with an intriguing line, “Finally buried the hatchet!!!”

She further went on to mention that Elton John had a great impact on her life when she saw him perform live back when she was in high school.

However little the people know how it all began. It was when the Cold Heart singer took to the stage during the 2004 Q Awards. While accepting the award for classic songwriter, the artist stated, “Madonna, best live act? F** off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?”

He then also mentioned that, as per him, all those who lip-sync on stage in public should be shot. “That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No,” Elton John ended his words with.

Then again in 2012, the Hold Me Closer artist’s husband, David Furnish, came forth when Madonna won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, beating Elton John.

He mentioned that the awards these days have nothing to do with merit, as people decided to choose Madonna over his partner.

As per the Frozen singer, she had gone to confront John recently on the backstage of SNL and the first thing he said was, “Forgive Me.”

Even Elton John had shared the social media post by Madonna on his Instagram Story.