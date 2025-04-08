Nagarjuna pens birthday note for son Akhil Akkineni as he announces new film with Sreeleela after 2 years of Agent debacle: ‘Praying that…’
Akhil Akkineni turned a year older today, April 8, and fans can’t keep calm as he announced his new film titled, Lenin.
On his son Akhil Akkineni’s 31st birthday today, Nagarjuna took to social media and penned a special note alongside the teaser video of his new film, Lenin. “Happy birthday, Dear @AkhilAkkineni8 As you enter this year, praying that the Universe bless you with all its power and glory so that you may shine!!.” He further thanked producer Naga Vamsi for collaborating on his son’s film.
“Very happy to collaborate with you @vamsi84 Thank you team Lenin for the superb glimpse!!Dear Akkineni fans, thank you for all the love,” Nagarjuna wrote further. One can see in the birthday special teaser video of Lenin that Akhil makes an impactful entry with solid visuals and energetic music by Thaman S.
Meanwhile, fans are showering Akhil Akkineni with best wishes for 6th film of his career. "One wrote, "Happy birthday my dear mad star," while another fan tweeted, "This is so good just like 2738373 masala movies which were released..super unique . Mass masala."
Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the film is being jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios. Thaman is the music composer.
ALSO READ: Odela 2 Trailer OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia locks divine essence as Shiva Shakti in battle between good and evil for Ashok Teja directorial