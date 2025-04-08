Alan Cumming Reveals How Long It Takes to Get Into X-Men’s Nightcrawler Role for Avengers Doomsday: ‘Before It Was…’

Alan Cumming, who is dressing up again as Nightcrawler, more than two decades since his first appearance in the X-Men franchise, marvels at the advanced makeup tech in Avengers: Doomsday. Cumming's rendition of Nightcrawler first graced the screens in X2: X-Men United (2003).

In an episode of Today With Jenna and Friends, Cumming shared that he had the makeup tests done for the upcoming Marvel movie. The actor said that he is delighted at how much more convenient the process of transformation has turned out to be.

Advertisement

Cumming revealed that development in film makeup has significantly trimmed the time necessary to become blue-skinned and tattooed as a mutant. He said, "Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero."

"I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before, it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes," Cumming added.

What was formerly laborious hand-drawn tattoos are currently pre-made and directly applied, greatly speeding up the process. Cumming said, "Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer."

He further gushed about his role, adding, "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

Cumming is reprising the Marvel universe with a cast of several of his fellow X-Men alums, including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, among others. Stewart immortalized the role of Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, in the 2003 film, while McKellen embodied the iconic character of Magneto.

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to make it to big screens on May 1, 2026, is Alan Cumming's welcome back to the Marvel franchise in a more optimized and tech-improved era.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts: Avengers' Iconic Tower to be Rebranded as Watchtower; Director Jake Schreier Hints at MCU's 'Darker Turn'