The White Lotus Season 3’s Carrie Coon Reveals WHY She Turned Down Avengers: End Game; 'My Time is More...'

Carrie Coon has been making quite a buzz for her appearance in The White Lotus season 3. The actress sat down with Variety about all things White Lotus until the host asked why she turned down a role in Avengers: Endgame. Coon’s husband, Tracy Letts, reportedly commented that she was asked to feel more fortunate about the opportunity.

Advertisement

Being a part of such a well-oiled and money-making machine was indeed an opportunity but Coon didn’t want to sell herself for that. The Gone Girl actress revealed that despite her decades-spanning experience in the industry, she was not offered the compensation she expected.

“I expect to receive a salary commensurate with my experience?” And the company says, “No, I’m sorry. We can only pay your entry-level salary,” she added. Coon explained that as an actress with a family, time has always been a more valuable asset than money.

“The lesson there is that my time is more valuable elsewhere,” she added. “My time, especially as a person with a family, is more valuable than that. So it’s purely a business decision,” Coon explained.

The Gilded Age actress believes that the comment she received at the time was less sexist and more a reflection of the industry that was driven by IP (Intellectual Property) at the time. She also believes that the gears are gradually shifting in the industry. “Maybe we’re having a swing back.”

Advertisement

Coon delivered a sensational monologue in the finale episode of The White Lotus season 3 that got people talking. Her character Laurie’s speech at the final dinner is being considered one of the most powerful scenes this season.

She revealed that the director, Mike White, had a specific idea for the scene that he couldn’t figure out, so they kept doing retakes. She also felt that the bond she created with scene partners Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan, through the 6 months of the season’s filming, helped with the scene.

“The best work happens in between people. So I give them all the credit for just helping me stay focused in that moment,” Coon added.

The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on Max.