Surprising Game of Thrones Star Returns from Dead in Real Life, and It’s Not Who You Thought; Find Out

The Game of Thrones showed many interesting plots with mystical creatures, which also included dire wolves that were associated with House Stark. But it seems that the creature has opened its eyes on Earth again in real life after being extinct for almost 10,000 years, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It was reportedly announced by Colossal Biosciences that the extinct animal was brought back to life. This experiment, which was nothing less than a miracle, came to fruition by extracting DNA from two fossils along with 20 edits of the genetic code of a gray wolf, which is the closest living relative of the species, as per the reported study by Colossal.

The aforementioned company has named its two male dire wolves as Romulus and Remus, and it seems that they did not forget to pay tribute to Game of Thrones as they named its female puppy as Khaleesi.

According to THR, Ben Lamm, who’s CEO and co-founder of Colossal, stated, “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies.”

The Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has had a hand in collaborating with Colossal Biosciences along with filmmaker Peter Jackson, per the outlet. It was reported that Jackson loaned the company the official touring 330-pound Iron Throne prop that was utilized to promote the HBO show.

As per the publication’s article, Martin was reached out to by Colossal after they started to work on the once extinct dire wolf project. Martin signed up to be the company’s cultural advisor and investor as well.

The HBO veteran creator reportedly stated, “Many people view dire wolves as mythical creatures that only exist in a fantasy world, but in reality, they have a rich history of contributing to the American ecosystem.”

When something that was once viewed as fiction suddenly becomes reality, it's nothing less than pure magic. Game of Thrones fans surely must have been reminiscing about the iconic scenes that featured those big dire wolves.

