Amal Clooney’s Missing Presence From George Clooney's Broadway Opening Night Fuels Divorce Rumors; Actor Reacts

George and Amal Clooney are largely celebrated in the Hollywood film industry. However, in recent days, the wife of the actor did not attend his Broadway play.

Shedding light on why Amal Clooney could not attend his play, the actor from Ocean’s 11 stated on the red carpet on Thursday, April 3, that she was “with the kids.”

For those who do now know, George Clooney’s Broadway play is called Good Night, and Good Luck. The act in question officially opened at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday night.

Interestingly, the actor from Money Monster not only played the character of Edward R. Murrow but had even penned the script based on the 2005 movie of the same name.

It is crucial to know that although the family of George Clooney missed the play they were present in the city.

Talking about the Big Apple, George Clooney mentioned, “How do you not like the city? They love being here [and] we’re having a really fun time,” while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephan Colbert back in February.

However, all this comes amid the divorce rumors involving the couple. A source close to the actor and his wife Amal Clooney stated to Radar Online, “They have been papering over the cracks for years and Amal is in New York with their kids to support George, but it seems to be very much window dressing and once the play is over, they'll likely go their separate ways.”

Some insiders also suggest that the monstrous pay that the actor from Up in the Air will get would eventually fund the couple’s split.

However, as per US Weekly, the sources have stated that George Clooney and human rights lawyers have been loving their time in New York City. Not only that, but the couple had even hosted a few dinner parties for friends while they were in the city.

George and Amal Clooney share 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

