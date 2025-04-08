Blake Lively Reaches Out to Taylor Swift Amid Justin Baldoni Feud; Source Says ‘It Was Never Her…’

Blake Lively has reportedly reconciled with Taylor Swift after the surprise fallout from Lively's current legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. As their legal drama kept escalating, Swift, a close friend of Lively, got dragged into the bedlam.

Page Six's sources say Lively reached out to Swift personally, apologizing for dragging her into the drama and assuring her that it was never her goal to hurt or risk their friendship.

The source told the outlet, "It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship."

Sources close to the situation confirmed that Lively, 37, highly esteems her friendship with Swift and desires to regain the bond they had initially shared. She is said to have missed their bond and wanted to put behind the scandal about the lawsuit.

"Blake missed their friendship, and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them," the source added.

The Karma singer, 35, meanwhile, reportedly appreciated the effort. Those privy to her reaction said that she considered Lively's apology genuine and had decided to leave the issue in the past.

"[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward," the insider said of the tension that started with Justin Baldoni's 400 million USD lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum. In court documents, he asserted Blake Lively used her power—backed by Swift and Ryan Reynolds—to demand creative control over the movie.

Baldoni's lawsuit reads, per the outlet, "Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," referring to Swift and Reynolds.

Although controversy surrounds the dispute, sources affirm that Taylor Swift remains unfazed about the potential deposition since she has nothing to hide. The legal matter will proceed to trial in March of 2026.

